Texas Longhorns Pass Rusher Justice Finkley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
As Texas prepares for its College Football Playoff game against Clemson, it continues to lose depth to the transfer portal.
The defensive line is continuing to lose players to the portal, and it has just lost one more. It was announced on Friday that junior EDGE Justice Finkley became the latest to enter his name into the portal, according to reports from On3.
Finkely most recently played against Florida. His only solo tackle this season came against Louisiana-Monroe. He has also recorded four assists, one each against Colorado State, Michigan, UTSA, and Florida. He only appeared in six games.
In 2023, he played in all 14 games, had two sacks for a total of 23 yards, and three tackles for loss. He had eight solo tackles and six assists and one forced fumble.
A native of Trussville, Alabama, Finkley played in the 2022 US Army All-American Game and was an Alabama two-time All-State honoree.
He has one year of eligibility remaining. He has also received several academic honors, was part of the 2023 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team and was named to the Big 12 Commissioners honor roll twice. He was also a member of the student-athlete advisory committee in 2022.
