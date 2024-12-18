Texas Longhorns Transfer Visiting SEC Team
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns defensive line coach Bo Davis is looking to reunite with a familiar face.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, the LSU Tigers will be hosting Texas defensive lineman transfer Sydir Mitchell for a visit this week. Davis coached him at Texas last season before deciding to head to his alma mater and join Brian Kelly's staff in Baton Rouge.
It was reported that Mitchell would be entering the portal soon after it opened before later reports stated that he'd instead be staying with Texas. The back-and-forth continued once again when On3's Pete Nakos reported that Mitchell officially entered the portal on Monday.
There was some hope that if he chose to stay, Mitchell could continue to play a depth role on the d-line during the College Football Playoff. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that edge Justice Finkley and defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea would remain with the team for the rest of the season despite electing to transfer, and added that a "couple other guys" were making their decisions as well.
Originally a three-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class out of Bergen Catholic in Oradell, N.J, Mitchell received offers from programs like Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Texas A&M, Michigan, Kentucky, USC, Florida State, Tennessee, Penn State, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and many more. He committed to the Longhorns in July 2022 before signing later that December.
During his time on the Forty Acres, Mitchell played in nine games while posting seven total tackles (four solo). This season, he played in the SEC Championship vs. Georgia after appearing in wins over Colorado State, UTSA, Florida and Kentucky. During the 2023 campaign, he tallied a tackle in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State.
The Longhorns have now lost Mitchell, Savea, Finkley, defensive linemen Aaron Bryant, Jaray Bledsoe, cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, receiver Johntay Cook II, and linebackers Derion Gullette and Tausili Akana to the transfer portal.
