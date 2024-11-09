Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators: Live In-Game Updates
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are back at DKR to host the Florida Gators for their fifth conference game of the season.
Though the Horns seemed to have bounced back from the loss against Georgia in the away matchup against Vanderbilt, there was still lots head coach Steve Sarkisian had to work on with his team.
On good news for the Horns, safety Andrew Mukuba and wide receiver Isaiah Bond were removed from the final injury report, and defensive lineman Vernon Broughton is only out for the first half.
For Florida, quarterback DJ Lagway will be a game-time decision, as well as running back Montrell Johnson. But the biggest headlines for the Gators heading into the game has been the confirmation that controversial head coach Billy Napier will remain in the position next season.
Florida hasn't had a great season and goes into today's game with a 4-4 record, nonetheless, Sarkisian recognizes some threats the Gators might pose, including its defensive coverage.
"You know, they're really physical at the line of scrimmage, and so because of that, I think they can deploy people in the secondary from a coverage perspective and mix coverages and disguise coverages," Sarkisian told the media on Wednesday. "But on the flip side, they'll be aggressive at times, and they'll pressure you and they'll force the quarterback into some poor decisions."
Lagway seems to be warming up at DKR, and could take on the field in half an hour.
Follow along for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Gators in an early kickoff in Austin.