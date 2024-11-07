Texas Longhorns vs Florida Preview: Gators Defensive Players to Watch
While the Florida Gators' defense is in the bottom half of nearly every defensive category within the SEC, you can't say they aren't battle-tested.
No. 5 Texas will be already the fourth team they have played this season that currently resonates in the top ten and the fifth team currently in the top 25.
It's important to note that the Gators' defense has also played some of their best football against some of these top-ranked opponents like Tennessee who only put up 17 in regulation and Georgia who only had 20 points mid-way through the fourth.
The Gators' defense has also forced six interceptions in the last two games they've played. So Texas can't take them lightly one bit.
So here are three players on Florida's defense that stick out the most for the game Saturday against Texas:
1. DB Devin Moore
Moore was having trouble staying healthy earlier in the year but has seemed to catch his stride in recent games. The junior had his season-high in tackling against Kentucky in October and now has two consecutive games with interceptions that have helped Florida get in great field position to score.
This goes hand and hand with the fact that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has struggled with throwing picks recently. Ewers already has six interceptions on the season and has committed one in four consecutive games he has played in dating back to UTSA.
Devin Moore is a ball hawk who is the only player on the team with multiple interceptions on the season. Ewers will have to be aware of him throughout the game, especially if the game is close.
2. EDGE Tyreak Sapp
The sack leader of Florida's defense can add even more against Texas's struggling offensive line. Texas fans can only hope that the bye week helped clear some issues for the O-line. Their performance recently has been underwhelming, to say the least with pass protection and penalties. Combining the last two games against Georgia and Vanderbilt, Texas gave up nine sacks total.
Sapp already has 3.5 sacks on the season, but he hasn't gotten to the quarterback since the Tennessee game. This game provides a great opportunity for him to increase his stats. If he's matched up against right tackle Cam Williams, there should be some concern with how Williams will play against Sapp. But Williams hasn't been the only player on the line struggling with holding and allowing sacks so no matter what, Texas should have their eyes on him at all times Saturday.
3. DB Aaron Gates
The freshman defensive back has seen increased production in recent weeks and he has taken full advantage of the opportunity. His four tackles against Georgia and Kentucky in their two previous games are season-highs. But what stands out is his ball-tracking skills. In both games, he has also earned a pass deflection and even forced an interception against Carson Beck in their last game.
Florida head coach Billy Napier had some very high praise for him after the Georgia game:
"Gates is one of our best football players," Napier said. "Obviously I had a high opinion of him coming out, and he's big, long."
Gates is also a fast runner who can close gaps on receivers in a snap. The freshman stepped up against Georgia, it's hard to see him not do the same against the Longhorns.
There are lots of other players on the defense that can have big games. Defensive backs Trikweze Bridges and Sharif Denson have both had productive seasons. EDGE rusher George Gumbs Jr. is another quality defender.
But let us not forget how dominant this Texas offense can be. There's a reason why Texas is favored by -21.5 points. But with the turnover problems that Texas has had and the lack of protection in recent games could come to haunt them against this gritty defense.
The game will start Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT on ABC at DKR Stadium.
