Quinn Ewers Impressed Steve Sarkisian During Texas Longhorns Bye Week
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has faced his fair share of criticisms over the past few weeks but head coach Steve Sarkisian loved what he saw from his star signal-caller during the team's bye week.
When meeting with the media Monday ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Florida Gators, Sarkisian said that Ewers is looking like his old self again as he continues to get healthier from the oblique injury he suffered in September.
"I thought Quinn had a good week," Sarkisian said. "He looks fresh, he looks healthy. He's really delivering the ball well. I like his base that he's operating with. Thought he was really intentional with his feet, with his base against Vanderbilt, and it showed."
In the 27-24 win over Vanderbilt, Ewers finished 27 of 37 passing for 288 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Both of his picks came off of tipped passes. He also had 17 straight completions at one point in the first half.
Ewers had argubaly the worst game of his career in the 30-15 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 19. He was benched prior to halftime for Arch Manning before eventually recovering and giving Texas a fighting chance in the second half of that game. However, his three total turnovers and overall inability to find a rhythm against a stout Georgia defense had many fans questioning whether or not the oblique injury was impacting him more than expected.
But after a solid performance against Vanderbilt and an extra week to rest up, Ewers will now look to begin the final stretch of the regular season at full health in hopes of leading the Longhorns to an SEC Championship and a second straight College Football Playoff appearance.
No. 5 Texas and Florida will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.
