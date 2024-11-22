Texas Longhorns vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Texas Longhorns will look to leave Brooklyn undefeated when they face off against the Saint Joseph's Hawks at Barclays Center Friday night in the championship round of the UKG Legends Classic.
Texas (4-1) held off the Syracuse Orange in a 70-66 win Thursday night. The Longhorns were expected to be set for a rivalry rematch against Texas Tech, but Saint Joseph's pulled off the upset and squeaked by the Red Raiders in a 78-77 win to advance and set up a meeting with Texas.
In what was his worst game so far as a Longhorn, true freshman guard Tre Johnson still managed to come up big for Texas down the stretch against Syracuse. He finished with 16 points and hit some crucial free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“He’s a guy that can close the game out at the foul line," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said, perBrian Davis of A to Z Sports."He’s going to learn through these experiences, and I’m telling you, he’s going to close games out for us.”
As for Saint Joseph's, guard Erik Reynolds II is coming off a 26-point performance against Texas Tech, as he went 6 of 11 from deep against the Red Raider defense. Xzayvier Brown added 20 points of his own, which included going 13 of 13 from the foul line.
Texas and St. Joe's will tip off from Barclays Center at 8 p.m. CT.
How to Watch
ESPNU
Betting Odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook
Texas: -7.5
Over/Under: 149
Moneyline: Texas (-340), Saint Joseph's (+270)
