Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners Week 3 Preview: Game Predictions
Texas must face some non-conference opponents before starting its first season in the SEC. While the game two matchup against Michigan will be one of the hardest games of the season, the other three against unranked opponents should allow head coach Steve Sarkisian to work on his game plans heading into the new chapter in the program's books.
On week three, the Longhorns will face the UTSA Roadrunners. The last and only time the two teams met, in 2022, Texas came out on top with a 41-20 win.
Now, two years later and both in different conferences, they will meet again in Austin. Here's how our staff thinks the game will roll:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher:
Jeff Traylor runs a good program at UTSA and has made a real impression during his time in Arlington. Regardless, this is an easy win for Texas.
Texas 45
UTSA 20
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer:
Texas should have no problem handling their in-state foes, especially after poaching their top edge rusher in Trey Moore. The Longhorn team is too talented to let this game be close, especially with the inexperience at the quarterback position in San Antonio.
Texas: 52
UTSA: 7
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
Coming into the matchup, Texas is undoubtedly the strongest team. In only the third game of the season, UTSA will still be trying to figure out how to work with a new quarterback and overall team after the loss of key players, while Texas' experienced squad that includes former Roadrunner edge Trey Moore should have no issues coming together.
Texas: 37
UTSA: 10
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer:
Despite UTSA going 9-4 last season and racking up some high-scoring wins, their schedule did not seem to bring much of a competition. This should be a fun game for the Longhorns and could turn into an easy blowout if the Roadrunners don't see the amount of offensive success they had last season due to the departure of their starting quarterback and top two receivers.
Texas: 41
UTSA: 14