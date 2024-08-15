Texas QB Quinn Ewers Named to Watch List for Major Award
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers continues to receive major recognition as he enters a potential Heisman Trophy-worthy season.
Ewers was named to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation Inc. announced. The award "annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class."
Ewers has already been named to watch lists Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year this offseason.
When speaking to the media Tuesday night, Ewers discussed how he's grown as a leader during his time at Texas.
"At the quarterback position, I really don't have a choice but to be a leader of this team. That's just kind of the shoes that I have to wear," Ewers said. "I had to learn that. And for sure, it didn't come easy for me at first. I had to learn ways to get to my teammates and kind of find ways to be able to fire them up and kind of figure out what makes them tick, and I think that's been the biggest thing for me, is just the relationships that I've built that have helped me become a better leader for the team."
Last season, Ewers went 272 of 394 passing for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also added five rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won the Big 12 and clinched a College Football Playoff berth with a 12-1 record. Ewers also missed two games due to injury.