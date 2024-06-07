Texas vs. Colorado State Week 1 Preview: Game Predictions
The beginning of the 2024 college football season is just a couple of months away, and Texas Longhorns fans are ready to see their team take the field.
And for good reason.
Not only will the Horns be favorites to make the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, but they are also expected to be serious contenders for the College Football Playoff once again.
Of course, in order to get there, the Texas will have to battle through a difficult schedule, that includes home tilts against expected No. 1 Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida, their annual nuetral site matchup against Oklahoma, and road tilts against Michigan, Arkansas and Texas A&M in College Station.
However, before they face any of those opponents, they must deal with the Colorado State Rams, who come to Austin on August 31 for the season opener at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
So can the Horns stay focused and get the season off to a good start? Check out our staff's score predictions for the matchup below:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
This should be a pretty straightforward afternoon for Steve Sarkisian and company. The Horns are by far the better football team in every facet of the game, and they shouldn't face any adversity on the afternoon. If there is one thing I would be worried about if I was Texas it would be receiver Tory Horton, who is one of the best players at his position in the nation. That said, I think after the Horns knock the rust off early in the game, they run away with this one in a big way.
Texas 55
Colorado State 13
Zach Dimmitt, Editor In Chief
No early-season jitters for Texas in this one. In what will be a sold tune-up for Michigan, the Longhorns should be able to cruise past Colorado State in the second half after a somewhat slow opening 30 minutes.
Texas 45
Colorado State 17
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
In the opening game of the year, the Texas Longhorns will have no problems taking care of Jay Norvell's Colorada State team, even with the return of quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Texas is far ahead of the Group of 5 teams in 2024, and Steve Sarkisian's team should take care of the opening game with ease.
Texas 41
Colorado State 13
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
Texas is coming out of a historic season and CFP run faces an unranked Colorado State that wrapped up the 2023 season on a 5-7 record. Though Texas has lost some key players like Xavier Worthy, T’Vondre Sweat, and Adonai Mitchell, the Longhorns are still the better team of the two. Texas shouldn’t struggle against the Rams.
Texas 31
Colorado State 3