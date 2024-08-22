Texas vs. Texas A&M Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
In the four years that Mike Elko was the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M from 2018-2021, the Aggies evolved from one of the nation's worst to one of the nation's best defenses
In 2017, under the leadership of defensive coordinator John Chavis, the Aggies gave up over 30 points per game, good for 87th in the nation and one of the worst marks in power-five play. The Aggies looked for a replacement, and Elko, the New Jersey native, was quickly brought down south after spending the previous year at Notre Dame.
In his four years there, Elko turned the defense from one of the worst in the nation to one of the most feared groups in 2021. Giving up under 16 points per game, Elko's group was third in the nation in opponent points per game, carrying a struggling offense to an 8-4 record. Of course, this didn't go unnoticed, as Duke offered Elko the head coaching role immediately after the season, something the DC couldn't pass up.
Immediately, despite bringing in countless talented recruits to College Station, the defense started to regress. It never returned to the spot it was in 2017 in the two years that Elko was gone from College Station, but head coach Jimbo Fisher's team lost more games than it won from 2022-23, with former Maryland head coach DJ Durkin's defense slowly giving up more and more points per game. Durkin wasn't awful, in fact, the 2023 team was still in the top 40 in points against per game, but when Fisher was cut loose from his contract, so was Durkin.
Now, ahead of the 2024 season, Elko has brought in reinforcements all over the coaching staff. Jay Bateman, a former coach under Mack Brown in North Carolina, was brought in for the same role as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, while A&M grad Jordan Peterson will work alongside him as co-defensive coordinator. But don't get it twisted, this is Elko's defense.
Elko is expected to bring in something that Fisher lacked in his time in College Station: structure and grit to the defensive side of the ball. Elko's Duke program had a top-20 defense in 2023; remember, this is football, not basketball, and that's quite the feat. His multiple-fronted defensive alignment works to confuse opposing quarterbacks, allowing for multiple different players to work in the pass rush game, and giving room for multiple sets and substitutions throughout.
Remember Texas A&M's historic 2022 class? There are still six four-star or higher players on the roster, now entering their third years in college. This A&M defense may not have the same energy on paper that it did in years past, but this group will be more solid than any of the last two teams that Fisher has thrown out there. These are the three players that the Texas Longhorns need to look out for when they visit Texas A&M in College Station to end the year.
1. EDGE Nic Scourton
For Texas fans who think Trey Moore was the best edge rusher to join the SEC in 2024, you might want to think again.
Nic Scourton spent his first two seasons at Purdue, entering college having barely turned 18. By his second year with the Boilermakers he had turned into a stud, registering 50 tackles and a Big Ten-leading 10 sacks. The Bryan, Texas native decided he wanted to look for an upgrade in schools and entered his name into the transfer portal.
Still 19 years old for another four days, Scourton was ranked as a top 15 transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher in the transfer portal this year by 247Sports, just two spots ahead of Moore. Scourton has gotten it done in the Power 5 scene already, registering two sacks against Michigan and 3.5 tackles for loss against Virginia Tech in 2023.
PFF's way too early mock draft in April had Scourton as a top-10 pick in next year's draft, and the Associated Press voted him as a pre-season second-team All-American. He will be an elite edge rusher in the SEC, and tackles Kelvin Banks and Cam Williams are sure to have their hands full late in the year.
2. DT Shemar Turner
Shemar Turner is a rare player on this Texas A&M roster, standing as one of three projected starters who were top-100 recruits and stayed in College Station for more than two years. While big names like Walter Nolen and LT Overton transferred away, Turner has quietly turned himself into one of the best players on this Texas A&M team.
The school's top recruit in 2021, Turner has fallen under the radar after the 2022 class made such big waves. Turner was a top-10 player in the state in '21 and has improved every year in college. In 2023, Turner improved from .5 sacks to 6, while adding 10.5 tackles for loss on the interior defensive line.
Turner is A&M's version of Byron Murphy, a large and athletic player who finds his way into the backfield. Turner was named to the pre-season All-SEC second team alongside Scourton, with his best ability being his talent for stripping the ball from runners, causing four forced fumbles in 2023.
Turner anchors a defensive line that features four upperclassmen, loads of talent and insane depth. This unit is arguably top-three in the SEC, and a banged-up Texas offensive line could be overwhelmed by Turner, Scourton and company.
3. LB Taurean York
If there's one player that hasn't flown under the radar this offseason, it would be Taurean York.
York was just a three-star in 2023 yet played all 13 games, learning from future NFL linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. York was second on the team with 74 tackles, all as a freshman, and showed an innate ability to get into the opposing backfield.
York joined Texas' Anthony Hill for two of the three linebacker spots on the 2023 Freshman All-American team, earning him a trip to the SEC Media Days this offseason. York showed his personality to the press, speaking on how personal this renewed rivalry is with Texas and noting that Kyle Field was the hardest place to play in the country.
No one will show their competittivness more than York on that field in late November, especially with the comparisons to Hill looming over him. The only questions that come with York's play is if he was a product of the system next to Cooper, an All-American, but York seems up to the task. The front seven in College Station will make or break this matchup, and York will be looking to be a game breaker when Texas rolls into town.