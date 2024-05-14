Longhorns Country

Three-Star OL Jackson Christian Commits to Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns snagged their seventh commitment of the 2025 class on Monday.

Matt Galatzan

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) celebrates with
Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) celebrates with / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns continue to roll in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

On Monday night, the Horns earned a commitment from three-star Port Neches-Grove offensive lineman Jackson Christian, making it their seventh pledge of the class thus far.

Christian picked the Horns over pursuit from Texas A&M, SMU, Texas Tech, Colorado State, Houston, and North Texas, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect projects as an interior offensive lineman, and becomes the first offensive line pledge of the 2025 class for the Horns.

He now joins quarterback K.J. Lacey, running back Rickey Stewart, Edge Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, Tight End Emaree Winston and defensive tackle Brandon Brown in the class.

As of his commitment, Christian ranks as a three-star recruit by On3, 247 Sports and Rivals.com. On3 ranks him as the No. 495 player nationally, No. 41 interior offensive lineman in the country and No. 75 player in Texas.

247 Sports has him as the No. 25 interior offensive lineman and No. 69 player in Texas, while Rivals has him at No. 24 for his position and No. 95 in the Lone State State.

Before the commitment of Christian, the Horns had the No. 10 class in the nation per the On3 Team recruiting rankings, which is good for fifth in the SEC.

The Horns might not be done on the trail any time soon either, with multiple top recruits, including five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Dakorien Moore, who are both set to headline a group of elite recruits visiting Austin in the coming weeks.

Top running target James Simon, who is considered a Texas lean, is also set to make his college decision at the end of May.

