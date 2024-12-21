Texas Longhorns vs Clemson Tigers Preview: Score Predictions
The College Football Playoffs are officially underway, and Darrell K Royal Stadium is getting ready for one of them this Saturday when the Clemson Tigers come to play the Texas Longhorns in the first round.
Clemson finished their season with a 10-3 record, claming the 12th seed of the playoffs after beating SMU 34-31 in the ACC Championship, becoming the only team with more than two losses in the playoffs.
The Clemson offense has been dangerous all year and their main weapon of success. It has been led by Austin native Cade Klubnik, who will be playing in his first game in Austin since playing at Austin Westlake High School. Klubnik has a 63.7% completion rate and achieved over 3,000 throwing yards on the season for the first time in his career. He also propelled Clemson's offense by scoring 33 touchdowns and only throwing five interceptions.
The battle of the quarterbacks between Klubnik and Texas's Quinn Ewers will be a huge deciding factor in the game. Ewers in his last match threw two interceptions against Georgia in the SEC Championship but threw for his season high in yards at 358.
Texas may outmatch Clemson in lots of categories and are 12-point favorites, but no playoff game should be too easy, here is what the Longhorns on SI staff think about this game:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher:
Texas wants to come out and make a statement, and I think Quinn Ewers does too. Clemson has a ferocious defensive front, but their defense has also been prone to giving up the big play. Texas, on the other hand, might have the best defense in the country, and are going against a Tigers offense that can stall out at times. I think this is a bit tighter than most expect, but Texas still wins.
Texas-26
Clemson-17
TJ Krilowicz, Staff Writer:
I really think that Clemson can surprise a lot of people tomorrow. With how the Texas offense has been very inconsistent with red zone play and just overall scoring, Clemson can keep this game close. Cade Klubnik will play hard for his homecoming game, but there is one thing that Texas has that Clemson doesn't, and that is Andrew Mukuba, he will also have a good game playing against his old team. I think Texas clears up the penalities but still has trouble scoring. With that being said, I think the Texas defense will pull through enough to win the Longhorns the game.
Texas-27 Clemson-24
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer:
Texas is hungry for a win following its SEC championship loss, and the tigers will have to look physical in order to pass through the longhorns defense. Quinn Ewers looked primed in the passing game against Georgia and should see more success against a Clemson team not accustomed to SEC competition.
Texas-36
Clemson-14
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer:
The Longhorns should win this game decisively if they don’t get in their own way. However, they’ve shown time and time again that they are their own worst enemy, whether it be with turnovers, penalties or simply failing to take advantage of golden opportunities. I still think they’ll win on home turf, but like with many of their games this season, I suspect it will be closer than expected.
Texas-30
Clemson-24
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Release Chilling Hype Video For CFP Matchup vs. Clemson
MORE: Rodney Terry Challenges Texas Longhorns Team Over Christmas Break
MORE: Texas Longhorns Transfer Sydir Mitchell is Staying in the SEC
MORE: Steve Sarkisian And Texas Longhorns Pass On Netflix SEC Docuseries
MORE: Texas Ex Cameron Dicker Makes NFL History With 57-Yard Fair-Catch Free Kick