Rodney Terry Warns Texas Longhorns Fans to Not Miss Tre Johnson: 'Don't Wait'
It's become clear through the first three games of his college career that Tre Johnson won't be on the Forty Acres for long.
Despite saying he wouldn't be opposed to returning for a second season, the Texas Longhorns freshman guard has quickly lived up to the one-and-done hype that he brought to Austin after signing with the program and will almost certainly declare for the 2025 NBA Draft once the season is over.
Whether or not you want to compare him to Kevin Durant -- as so many have since the offseason -- one obvious similarity between the two is that individual their talent is undeniable, must-see TV. As a result, like was the case for Durant, a path to the NBA is crystal clear for Johnson, giving fans fewer and fewer chances to see him play live as the season treads on.
Realizing that Johnson's one-and-done departure is inevitable, head coach Rodney Terry sent a message to Texas fans Tuesday after the 105-58 win over Chicago State to emphasize that the opportunity to come watch the star-studded freshman is one that shouldn't be passed up.
"Tre Johnson, get out to see him right now," Terry said. "We knew when we signed this kid that Tre Johnson is one of those kids that has a chance to be as good as he wants to be, ceiling is really high for him. ... This kid is a special kid. Don't wait till conference, come out and see him. See him right now in non-conference. Don't wait till half a year and figure out you're only going to see him for one year. Get out and see him right now. Don't miss the whole season right now, seeing him play."
Three games into his Texas career, Johnson is far and away the team's leading scorer with 25.3 points per contest. He's shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from deep in a team-high 30.3 minutes per game. He's added three rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal per night.
His scoring average is currently tied for the 13th-best in Division I and is first among all SEC players. 1st among SEC players in scoring (25.3). Johnson is aso tied for fifth in the country in total 3-pointers made with 14.
Including Saturday's matchup against Mississippi Valley State, the Longhorns only have 16 home games left this season. The chances to watch Johnson play in person will only shrink as the weeks go by.
"He has a chance to be really special," Terry said.
