WATCH: Texas QB Quinn Ewers Pokes Fun at Arch Manning in New Dr. Pepper Commercial
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers signed his latest NIL installment with the soda company Dr. Pepper last week and is featured in this season's 'Fansville' commercial series, playing the role as Deputy Quinn Ewers.
'Fansville' is a comedy and drama episodic series that sets the scene in a fictional college town. Dr. Pepper now enters its seventh season producing the commercials, bringing Ewers on as the newest character that will be featured alongside the returning Brian Bosworth, who played for the Oklahoma Sooners from 1984-1986.
"He was a cool guy to be around," Ewers said about Bosworth. "Getting to meet 'The Boz' was a cool experience. I feel like he was one of the first guys to really try to get the NIL movement for college football players. Getting to meet him and have those conversations was really cool."
Going hand-in-hand with the announcement of the series coming back, Dr. Pepper released the first two episodes. Since then, the third one has also been released, with Ewers poking a little fun at his teammate Arch Manning.
In the scene, Sherriff Bosworth tells Deputy Ewers to call for backup, to which Ewers insists that he doesn't need backup, saying, "...even if he has great hair and famous relatives."
Ewers then reiterates to Bosworth that he made it to the playoffs "without any backup."
The lines are an obvious piece of satire in reference to Manning, who is set to be Ewers' backup quarterback this season and will potentially see playing time as early as Saturday.
Ewers described how his excitement to be incorporated into the 'Fansville' series comes from being able to partner with a Texas-based company, as Dr. Pepper is based in Plano, Texas and Ewers is Texan, born and raised.
"I feel like Dr. Pepper has always been a huge part of college football," Ewers said. "Thinking back since I was a kid, I remember just always seeing Dr. Pepper, whether that had been their tuition giveaway or these 'Fansville' commercials. So being able to be a part of that is pretty special. Also, it's a Texas brand. They were formed in Texas. That always adds a little bit to it for sure."
More episodes will air throughout the season during select college football games, where fans are sure to find Ewers looking to grab an Oscar and a Heisman for his stunning performance in both football and 'Fansville.'