'We Want To Play The Best!' Tight End Gunnar Helm Knows The SEC Won't Be Easy
The AP poll no. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns have started their first year in the SEC 2-0 after dismantling both Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
But now Texas gets presented with one of the premier top dogs in the conference for the past few years, the Georgia Bulldogs.
This game will really prove if Texas belongs, or if they will be just another middle-of-the-pack team in arguably the toughest conference in college football.
And when tight end Gunnar Helm was asked about playing Georgia and the rest of the SEC schedule, Helm expressed how "the SEC every week is good," and that "there's no more blowout games."
"That's just not the league we play in," Helm said. "I think we understood that going into this year. And I think (Chris Del Conte) understood that when we chose to go to this conference. We want to play the best. We want to play at the top level and that's what we get in the SEC every week."
Helm mentioned the game the week after Georgia against Vanderbilt who recently shocked the nation when they beat Alabama who was ranked first at the time. Helm also mentioned the hostile environments that could through Texas for a loop later in the season like Arkansas and Texas A&M.
"Every week you can't focus on what's ahead or behind you. You got to be where your feet are and really focus on the game plan for each week." Helm said.
So how does Helm get into the mindset to perform like he did against Oklahoma where he was Texas's leading receiver with 91 yards to go with a touchdown?
"Play like you're one of the best in the country because you are," Helm said.
When you act like you are the best, Helm said "you start to take on that personality."
So far out of tight ends in the SEC, Helm has been playing like one of the best. Currently, he ranks third in the SEC for tight ends in receiving yards with 311 and tied for second in touchdowns with two.
Helm and the offense will play Georgia on Saturday at 6:30. The game will be played at DKR stadium and will be aired on ABC.