Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Dominates Red River Rivalry For Second-Straight Season
For the second year in a row, tight end Gunnar Helm scored the first touchdown of the day for No. 1 Texas. Helm's touchdown opened up a 21-point second quarter for the Longhorns and they never looked back.
Helm has stepped into a new role this year as the starting tight end and shined. After scoring his first career touchdown in last year's 34-30 loss to Oklahoma, he got the chance to lead Texas to a 34-3 win this year. As the senior in the tight end role, he has already matched his touchdown total from last season with two and it doesn't look like he's going to be slowing down any time soon.
He makes plays on and off the ball, throwing crucial blocks, hurdling defenders and scoring touchdowns. In Saturday's win over Oklahoma, he led all receivers with 91 yards on five catches and one touchdown. His longest catch was for 30 yards, and it came on a trick play in the fourth quarter.
On the trick play, wide receiver Matthew Golden threw the ball up to Helm, who was in triple coverage. Helm rose above the three Oklahoma defenders to haul in the catch and put Texas inside the five-yard line. The catch set up the final touchdown of the game, a one-yard rush from quarterback Quinn Ewers to seal the Longhorn's dominant win.
The pass from Golden was just one of Helm's big plays. In the second quarter, Helm attempted to hurdle an Oklahoma defender. As the defender dove for his legs, he leaped over him, but the defender was able to stop the hurdle midair and save the Sooners from more embarrassment.
Helm successfully hurdled a UTSA defender earlier this season on a 49-yard gain in Texas' 56-7 win over the Roadrunners. The play led to his touchdown, Texas' first of the day. Ewers rolled left and Helm popped out of the line of scrimmage to the left and was wide open. Ewers found Helm's hands and he took it to the end zone, muscling through two would-be Oklahoma defenders for the score.
Now, in conference play, Helm has the chance to be even more of an impact player for Texas. He is a complete tight end who can block and make big plays, something that every team needs. For Ewers, he's another weapon in the arsenal of highly talented Texas wide receivers. His size allows for him to be elite on the blocking front and hide in different schemes and his athleticism allows him to run routes like a true wide receiver.
Helm is a key weapon in this Texas offense and his big games have been one of the reasons why Texas has been so successful offensively and been able to beat ranked opponents.