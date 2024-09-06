Xavier Worthy Dazzles in NFL Debut With Chiefs
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns star Xavier Worthy had already put the world on notice when he broke the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine in April.
He turned heads once again on Thursday, this time under the bright lights in the NFL's season opener, as the rookie receiver helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship.
Worthy scored the first touchdown of Kansas City's season on his first-ever NFL touch on a 21-yard end-around run in the first quarter. He found the end zone again in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard pass down the sideline from Patrick Mahomes that put the Chiefs up 10 and in the driver's seat to seal the win.
The Ravens nearly scored a touchdown on the game's final play, but Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely's heel came down out of bounds in the back of the end zone after he had appeared to complete the catch with no time remaining.
As for Worthy, he finished with two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown along with the 21 rushing yards on his first-career score. The No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft could be headed toward a potential AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign if he's able to keep up this production moving forward.
For now though, he'll likely use the extended week of rest to catch his former teammates in action when No. 3 Texas visits No. 10 Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Worthy had previously signed with the Wolverines as a high school recruit before decommiting and joining coach Steve Sarkisian in Austin, where he spent three seasons.
Worthy finished his Texas career as one of the best receivers in program history. He's fourth all-time among Longhorns in catches (197) and receiving yards (2,755) and third in receiving touchdowns (26).
The Chiefs (1-0) will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead in Week 2.