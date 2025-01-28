Texas Longhorns' Named USBWA Team Of The Week
AUSTIN - After facing arguably the toughest part of their schedule, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns played three games in six days, two against ranked opponents and came out 3-0. This earned them the honor of USBWA National Team of the Week.
Since January 20, Texas has played No. 8 Maryland, No. 17 Tennessee, and Ole Miss, three tough opponents. Before that, Texas played two games on the road, going to No. 2 South Carolina and Auburn.
"We've been on a murder's road with at South Carolina, at Auburn, we went to New Jersey to play Maryland, came home to play Tennessee and then we had to come back (to Oxford)," head coach Vic Schaefer said after Texas beat Ole Miss. "We've had a bear of a schedule."
Schaefer credited his team's ability to win tough games down the stretch to its conditioning and toughness.
"I'm proud of our team, I'm really proud of our team," Schaefer said. "They showed incredible toughness (against Ole Miss) and they know that's a big deal for me, I don't like being out-toughed and they were super tough today."
Texas has been led by veterans Taylor Jones and Madison Booker, as Jones was named SEC Player of the Week for her back-to-back 20-point games and Booker the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week for her two baskets in clutch time. Rori Harmon played a full 40 minutes against the Rebels and freshmen Jordan Lee and Bryanna Preston have also made their impact on the court, extending the depth of this Texas team.
Now, a rested Texas will return to the Moody Center on Thursday to take on Mizzou, which is fresh off its first SEC win. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.
