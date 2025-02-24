Five-Star Texas Longhorns Commit Dia Bell Sets Official Visit Date
The Texas Longhorns will be seeing a variety of fresh faces on the Forty Acres within the next few months as potential prospects and future commits mark down their official visits.
Among the highly-touted athletes that have saved the date is class of 2026 quarterback commit Dia Bell, who recently received a five-star rating and became the No. 5 nationally ranked recruit according to On3's updated 2026 On300 list published on Monday.
Bell will take his official visit to Austin from June 20-22, his father told 247Sports, after taking a trip to campus for Texas' Junior Day last month. The American Heritage star quarterback announced his commitment on June 17, 2024, and was the first to pave the Texas 2026 recruiting class.
This season, Bell went 161-for-228 in passing and threw for 2,597 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He additionally ran for 561 yards and five touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts, including two 100-yard rushing games that ended in a win. His performance earned him Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Florida, given to a high school athlete who demonstrates athletic, academic, and character excellence.
Aside from Bell, Texas has claimed two in-state commits for the class of 2026 in wide receiver Chris Stewart out of Pearland and offensive tackle Max Wright from Melissa. Bell was a catalyst in Wright's commitment after spending some time with the visiting offensive lineman on Junior Day, and Wright announced his decision to become a Longhorn the following week.
Bell has since been a voice for Texas to help bring in more recruits, also attempting to lock down another four-star offensive tackle, Felix Ojo, who has marked his official visit from June 13-15.
Other prospects that have set their official visit dates include wide receiver Naeem Burroughs, linebacker Tank King, wide receiver Boobie Feaster, and running back Ezavier Crowell, and Bell will look to make an impact wherever he can.
“I’m excited to keep adding to the overall talent and direction of the program with this '26 class," Bell told On3 reporter Steve Wiltfong following Junior Day.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Coach Terry Joseph Leaving For NFL Job
MORE: What Steve Sarkisian Wants The NFL to Know About Quinn Ewers
MORE: Is Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Overhyped?
MORE: Five Texas Longhorns Ranked Inside Top-100 Returning Players List
MORE: Is More College Football Playoff Expansion On The Horizon?