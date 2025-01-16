Texas Longhorns to Host 4-Star Class of 2026 RB Javian Osborne For Visit
Following the massive departure of Texas Longhorns to the 2025 NFL Draft, the urgency to rebuild and continue a championship-level legacy that was left behind has come into focus more than ever.
Texas has already secured the No. 1 recruiting class for 2025 and now looks to replicate that success in the next wave of future Longhorns.
Two athletes have already announced their commitment to join the Forty Acres in 2026, four-star quarterback Dia Bell and wide receiver Chris Stewart and a trio of offensive talent could be capped off with the interest of fellow four-star and running back Javian Osborne.
The 5-foot-10-inch, 175-pound recruit from Forney High School told On3 that he added a visit to Texas on the weekend of Jan. 25, along with a visit to Georgia the weekend prior.
Osborne said that Texas has been in his sights for quite some time and that being able to develop his skillset under both head coach Steve Sarkisian and running backs coach Tashard Choice will be a huge factor in his decision.
“Texas, they’ve been in the picture since freshman year,” Osborne said. “I love how Coach Sarkisian utilizes running backs in the pass game and in the run. Just being able to utilize them in different situations. Coach Choice as well, he’s been in the picture since my freshman year.”
His 247Sports scouting report describes Osborne as an athlete who's quick to accelerate and can find creative outlets to run the ball while cutting through any type of defense, which are all traits that would surely make him dangerous to a high-level SEC competitor.
On3 ranks Osborne as the No. 5 running back in his class and No. 61 prospect overall and said that he chose to visit Texas over national-championship-bound Notre Dame.
Other schools in contention for Osborne aside from Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame include Michigan, Alabama, and Florida State.
