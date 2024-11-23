Longhorns Country

4-Star DT Joseph Mbatchou Flips From Florida Gators To Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns landed a massive commitment on Saturday ahead of their matchup vs. the Kentucky Wildcats.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian talks with the special teams as they warm up ahead of the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
AUSTIN - Just ahead of their matchup vs. the Kentucky Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns got a major win.

According to On3 recruiting insider Chad Simmons, the Longhorns landed a commitment from 4-star Grayson (Loganville, GA) interior defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou.

Mbatchou was committed to the Florida Gators before flipping his commitment less than an hour before the Longhorns kicked off.

“Florida was right there, but with Texas, it is mainly the people that make it special,” Mbatchou told Simmons. “I believe fully in coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian), coach Kenny Baker and all those people. I believe they have my best interest in mind.”

A consensus four-star recruit, Mbatchou is ranked as the No. 257 player in the country, the No. 31 defensive tackle and the No. 36 player in Georgia per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Mbatchou had been a major target for the Horns for some time now, with defensive line coach Kenny Baker zeroing in on the defensive tackle over the last couple of months.

With Mbatchou now committed, he becomes the third interior defensive lineman to commit to the Horns in the 2025 cycle joining Myron Charles and Josiah Sharma - both of whom flipped their commitments to the Horns as well.

