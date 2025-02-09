Longhorns Country

4-Star LB Set To Visit Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are in the mix for one of the top linebackers in the upcoming class.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 9, 2024. Both coaches answered questions from the media during the conference, and will face each other in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final game on Friday.
The state of Texas was in shock last week after the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis (plus some other pieces on both sides), with fans still processing the move a week later. Now, another Anthony Davis could come to the Lone Star State, and in less controversial fashion.

According to On3, Davis, a four-star linebacker from Georgia and not the basketball star, is set to visit with the Texas Longhorns in the near future. Davis also has visits with Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and USC lined up.

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"(Texas) showed a lot of love [at the Kentucky game] and they explained to me how I am wanted and why they want me," Davis told On3. "The best part of the visit was how they made it feel at home. Texas has a great environment and great people.”

Standing at 6-2 and 200 pounds, Davis is an exceptional athlete. Over his last two seasons at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, he's accounted for 172 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions, per 247Sports.

On3 lists Davis as the No. 18 linebacker, the No. 31 player in Georgia and the No. 240 player overall in the 2026 recruiting class.

Auburn appears to be the favorite to land Davis, with On3 giving him a 37.4 percent chance for him. Alabama and Florida follow close behind at 16.6 and 14.2 percent, respectively. Texas is one of many teams with a 4.2 percent chance, with others being Oregon, USC, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

