Elite 4-Star WR Naeem Burroughs Sets Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will have a chance to make their pitch toward one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class this summer.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, 2026 four-star receiver Naeem Burroughs has set official visits with four teams, and Texas is right in the mix. The Longhorns will host Burroughs for an official visit the weekend of June 20. He also has OVs lined up with Clemson (May 30-June 1), Florida (June 6-8) and USC (June 13-15).
A product of The Bolles School in Jacksonville, FL., Burroughs is the No. 17 overall player in the state of Florida for the '26 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He's also the No. 24 receiver in a class headlined by wideouts like Tristen Keys, Chris Henry Jr., Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and more.
Burroughs has received offers from programs like Michigan, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas A&M, Penn State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama and many more. Burroughs' brother, Quincy, currently plays wide receiver for the Wisconsin Badgers, who also offered him.
According to the scouting report from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Burroughs possesses impressive speed that can translate to the next level.
"Slot receiver with track speed that can challenge defenses vertically," Ivins wrote of Burroughs. "At his best when he gets a free release and can race into the deeper third on fly and post routes ... Might have some role limitations, but projects as a potential field flipper at the Power Four level that safeties will have to account for every snap."
This past season, Burroughs posted 33 catches for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns LB Hired by North Texas
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Commit Sets Official Visit With SMU Mustangs
MORE: 4-Star WR Boobie Feaster Sets Official Visit Date With Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Michael Terry III Reacts to Spring Game News
MORE: Kevin Durant 'Sees Some Similarities' With Himself and Tre Johnson