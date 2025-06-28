Four-Star OT Commits to Michigan Wolverines Over Texas Longhorns
Four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee hails from the tropical location of Honolulu, Hawaii, but for his college commitment, he has abandoned warm weather.
On June 27, Lee selected the Michigan Wolverines over the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.
At 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds, this prospect maintains an ideal physique for an offensive lineman. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 14 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 and the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Hawaii.
Lee chooses Michigan after praising other programs
Earning Lee serves as a solid win for the Wolverines, particularly given that head coach Shannon Moore is only in his second year as Michigan’s head coach.
However, for Texas and these other programs, losing out on a recruit of this size and potential marks a clear loss.
Lee took his official to the Forty Acres on June 6, and he followed the visit by stating his belief that the Longhorns are building a championship-winning program. That being said, Michigan emerged as the frontrunners prior to his commitment, making it less of a shock when his commitment post revealed his loyalty to the Wolverines.
Who the Longhorns remain in contention for
While the Longhorns would’ve liked to add him to the recruiting class they’re currently building, it looks like the other offensive tackle prospects they desire might be within close reach.
Five-star Felix Ojo and four-star John Turntine III, two of Texas’ top targets, remain on the board and have been predicted to land at Texas by 247Sports’ crystal ball prediction tool.
How the recruiting classes rank
Michigan currently has Texas beat by one spot in terms of recruiting class rankings, and the programs sit at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively. These rankings are subject to change on a daily basis, and it’s still unclear who will get the last laugh. But, all things considered, it’s interesting that the Wolverines were the ones who emerged victorious in this battle.
Georgia and Alabama currently harbor top 10 recruiting classes, with Georgia actually ranking within the top three.
None of the programs he chose between had a real geographical advantage, with the closest flight from Hawaii to a different U.S. state still spanning over five hours.
Out of the top 10 committed 2026 recruits from Hawaii, seven have chosen schools in California. Lee’s selection process looked a little bit different, and now, he prepares to call “The Big House” his new home.
The Longhorns will continue their pursuit with other prospects, hoping to continue moving the ball forward with their class of 2026.