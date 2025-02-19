Texas Longhorns A Serious Contender Top-10 Offensive Tackle

Longhorns Country

The Texas Longhorns are looking for some talent along the offensive line, and one of the top players likes what they have to offer.

Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium.
The Texas Longhorns are going to have to add some talent along the offensive front in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Fortunately for Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian, one of the top prospects in the country has his eyes on Texas.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns are among the top 10 finalists for four-star Clearwater (FL) offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough. Alongside the Longhorns in contention for the 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle are the Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) rushes against Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.
As it stands, Roseborough ranks as the No. 43 player in the country, the No. 9 offensive tackle, and the No. 7 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida, per the On3 rankings. Florida is season as the leader of the pack for Roseborough, with On3 giving the Gators a 31.3 percent prediction. LSU is right behind the Gators at 27.3 percent, while Texas is tied with multiple teams at 1.8 percent.

Outside of his top-10 finalists, the Clearwater native holds 20 total offers, with schools like Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, Maryland and UCLA also in the mix.

As for the Longhorns, they currently sit with the No. 8 overall class in the 2026 cycle, and have already added one offensive tackle commitment in Melissa (TX) four-star Max Wright. That said, considering the turnover they faced after this past season, they would surely love to add as much talent as they can up front in the 2026 class.

