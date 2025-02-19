Texas Longhorns A Serious Contender Top-10 Offensive Tackle
The Texas Longhorns are going to have to add some talent along the offensive front in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Fortunately for Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian, one of the top prospects in the country has his eyes on Texas.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns are among the top 10 finalists for four-star Clearwater (FL) offensive tackle Samuel Roseborough. Alongside the Longhorns in contention for the 6-foot-5, 295-pound tackle are the Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
As it stands, Roseborough ranks as the No. 43 player in the country, the No. 9 offensive tackle, and the No. 7 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida, per the On3 rankings. Florida is season as the leader of the pack for Roseborough, with On3 giving the Gators a 31.3 percent prediction. LSU is right behind the Gators at 27.3 percent, while Texas is tied with multiple teams at 1.8 percent.
Outside of his top-10 finalists, the Clearwater native holds 20 total offers, with schools like Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, Maryland and UCLA also in the mix.
As for the Longhorns, they currently sit with the No. 8 overall class in the 2026 cycle, and have already added one offensive tackle commitment in Melissa (TX) four-star Max Wright. That said, considering the turnover they faced after this past season, they would surely love to add as much talent as they can up front in the 2026 class.
