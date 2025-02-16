Texas Longhorns Crack Top 6 For Prized Edge Rusher
The Texas Longhorns had a bit of a late start in building their 2026 recruiting class, but they're certainly picking up steam now, with several high-profile prospects placing them among their top destinations.
Now, another of the Lone Star State's top recruits has added his name to that list.
Jamarion Carlton, a four-star edge rusher from Temple, Texas, listed the Longhorns among his final six teams. His other teams include Texas A&M, Baylor, SMU, LSU and USC.
“Texas is building special," Carlton told On3. "They have winning coaches and a winning culture. I have a good relationship coach with coach LaAllen Clark too. He recruited me at Ohio State, so I know him well.”
According to On3, Carlton is the No. 5 edge rusher and No. 7 player in the state of Texas in the 2026 class. The junior had 57 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble in 2024, per 247Sports.
Texas already has three commits for the 2026 class, with five-star quarterback Dia Bell being the crown jewel of the class so far. On3 gives the Longhorns a 97.3 percent chance to land Carlton, so if they can hold firm, they should have him around for 2026 and beyond.
The Longhorns have always thrived on their in-state recruiting, so it's good to see Steve Sarkisian and co. continue to value it to this day.
The Longhorns will kickoff their 2025 season and open up the Arch Manning against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30.
