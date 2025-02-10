Texas Longhorns Lock in Official Visit with 'Elite' In-State OT
The Texas Longhorns still find themselves in the running for one of the nation's best offensive tackle prospects in the 2026 class. And it just so happens he already resides in the Lone Star state.
This makes it no surprise that the first two official visits announced for North Crowley's John Turntine III will be to the two flagship programs in the state. As first reported by Rivals insider Sam Spiegelman, Texas will host Turntine for his official visit on June 20-22. Which will be a few weeks after he visits the Texas A&M Aggies.
Turntine, a Fort Worth, Texas, native is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Lone Star State and No. 12 overall player nationally, while being considered the best offensive tackle in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports talent composite.
He holds offers from over three dozen schools, which includes essentially every major power-four program in college football. As for his scouting report, Gabe Brooks says this about the North Crowley High School prospect.
"Big-bodied offensive lineman who could potentially provide roster flexibility and multi-positional value. Tackle experience with the length to play outside, but the mass and play style of an interior mauler, ..." Brooks writes. "Ultimate positional home is TBD, but likely the type of OL prospect who could fit inside or outside. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year difference maker with long-term NFL Draft upside."
While attention is just now starting to turn fully toward the 2026 class. The Longhorns already have just three commits so far in their class. A slow start, but it seems very likely to change over the coming weeks as head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co., continue to visit and talk with prospects.
