Texas Longhorns to Host Four-Star Defensive Lineman on Official Visit
After signing the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2025, the Texas Longhorns are already working on trying to do the same in 2026.
Following a very anti-climatic national signing day - as the majority of the nation's top prospects signed back in December - the Longhorns have moved on to the 2026 class. And they are wasting little time, as they are set to host one of the top defensive linemen in the class on an official visit this summer.
As announced by Bryce Perry-Wright on Twitter, he will be visiting Austin for his official on June 13-15. It will be his second to last official visit of the summer which is ironically right before he visits Texas A&M. The other schools that will receive Perry-Wright include Auburn, Clemson, and Georgia.
The Buford High School prospect is viewed as one of the nation's top defensive linemen in the class. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, he is the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class currently, the seventh-best player in Georgia, and ranks No. 45 nationally.
"A quick-twitched, pocket-pusher with impressive get-off and body control that has created negative plays since he was a freshman in the Peach State, ..." 247Sports's Andrew Ivins writes of Perry-Wright. "Overall, should be viewed as an active interior defensive lineman that can shoot gaps and generate a rush. Will likely need further physical maturation before he’s ready to go, but has game-wrecking potential."
After losing four contributing defensive tackles from this past season, the Longhorns are expected to continue pushing for more talent on the interior.
So far, the Texas 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 27 with just three commits thus far. A rather slow start to the class, but it is likely to pick up quickly over the coming weeks.
