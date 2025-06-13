Texas Longhorns Prepare to Host Several Elite Recruits
As summer moves forward, so does the recruitment process for many of the nation’s 2026 elites.
The Texas Longhorns remain in the running for several top recruits, and they have started intensifying their efforts to earn more commitments.
Many athletes have traveled to Austin already this June, with even more to come before the month’s end.
According to On3Recruits, the Longhorns are set to host six highly-sought-after prospects from this recruiting cycle on June 14: offensive tackle Felix Ojo, linebacker Xavier Griffin, edge rushers Bryce Perry-Wright and Jake Kreul, wide receiver Jalen Lott and defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland.
If these visits were a dinner party, Texas would have to bring out their finest China and prepare their best multi-course meal. With so many high-profile athletes in Austin at the same time, this will serve as a huge opportunity to capitalize and help get these rising high school seniors fired up about the possibility of becoming Longhorns.
As decorated recruits, they have demonstrated their athleticism and potential at the high school level. Now, they have the chance to see Texas’ vision for their recruiting class from a broader perspective.
Ojo, Griffin and Perry-Wright are five-star recruits, with the other three visitors classified as four-star prospects. Additionally, each athlete ranks within the top 10 overall recruits in their respective states.
Ojo and Lott both hail from Texas, ranked at No. 1 and No. 8 in the state, respectively. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predicts that both prospects will take their offensive talents to Texas and don burnt orange together.
That being said, the other four recruits might be more difficult to convince. The 247Sports crystal ball foresees Griffin landing at Alabama and Perry-Wright at Clemson, with no predictions up for Kreul or Cleveland.
That’s certainly not to say Texas is out of the running, but it adds even more pressure to this weekend’s visits.
The temperature isn’t the only thing heating up this June in Austin, and the series of events this weekend for the Longhorns could be pivotal for their recruiting class this cycle.