Texas Longhorns Recruiting: 2025 Early Signing Day Class Superlatives
The 2025 Texas Longhorns recruiting class has developed into something pretty special over the last few weeks.
Once sitting outside the top 10 midway through the cycle, the Longhorns hit the ground running in the late days of summer and continued that momentum through the fall. Now, their class sits at No. 1 in the nation per On3 and 247Sports and could get even better by the end of the week.
However, even if they don't land five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry on Friday, the Horns will still hold an elite group of recruits, and finish with the best class of the Steve Sarkisian era.
So what makes this class so special? The sheer depth and talent is certainly one aspect. But at the same time, the Longhorns also won multiple battles that could have gone either way.
Either way, this 2025 Longhorns class is one with a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, with some players that could make an instant impact, or be big surprises.
With that in mind lets break down the superlatives for the Longhorns top-ranked 2025 class:
Longhorns Recruiting Class MVP: Safety, Jonah Williams
Truth be told, Jonah Williams could have taken nearly every category on this list. He is that talented. However, that would be cheating, and we could only pick one spot for him, so MVP it is.
Williams is a truly special talent, capable of playing multiple positions on defense, including but not limited to safety, linebacker, and corner, as well as getting involved in special teams. The guy could even play receiver if the Horns wanted him to.
At the end of the day, Williams wasn't just the Longhorns' highest-rated recruit at No. 8 in the country, but he was also their biggest win, beating out the likes of Oregon, LSU, and Texas A&M in a very tight battle.
Absolutely massive victory for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns that cannot be understated.
Longhorns Recruiting Class Most Versatile: Athlete, Michael Terry III
If there is another player besides Williams who first into this category it is definitely the nation's No. 1 overall athlete, Michael Terry III. The guy can play just about every skill position on offense at a very high level, and could even slide over and play some defensive back if the Horns decided to go that route.
That said, he appears destined to be on offense at the college level, and Texas will seek to use him in a Swiss Army Knife type of way once he gets on campus. Whether it is receiver, running back, wildcat QB, tight end... you name it, Terry will likely see action at that spot.
Longhorns Recruiting Class Biggest Upside: EDGE, Lance Jackson
There are plenty of Longhorns recruits who have NFL upside, but in terms of raw talent and athleticism, edge rusher Lance Jackson might take the cake. Jackson has been a fast riser throughout the recruiting process and has developed into an elite five-star edge rusher, ranking No. 2 in the country at the position.
He is still a bit raw in terms of development, but the tools are all there. If the Longhorns can develop him to the best of his ability, he could go from very good player to a first round, or perhaps even a top-10 NFL Draft prospect.
Longhorns Recruiting Class Most Underrated: DL, Josiah Sharma
Josiah Sharma was another major win for Texas, coming in at a spot where the program desperately needed to add some talent. Not to mention, flipping him from Oregon was also a huge bonus.
Yes, Sharma ranks as a four-star recruit, which is good. But if there is any four-star prospect in the Texas class that is deserving of five-star consideration, it is most definitely the Folsom (CA) product.
Sharma is a very big body with impressive athleticism and upside, and provides the space-eating trait that Texas needs in a big way. He is also developing at a very impressive rate, and could end up being a first-round NFL talent if that continues.
Longhorns Recruiting Class Instant Impact Prospect: Receiver, Kaliq Lockett
This was a hard one to narrow down for us, because there are a few players who could make a quick impact. Williams being one of the more obvious ones.
However, given the potential attrition at the wide receiver spot with Isaiah Bond being projected as a first round or second round pick, Silas Bolden graduating and Matthew Golden also having a tremendous year, it is not unrealistic to think that Lockett could break the rotation as a true freshman.
We have already seen it this year with Ryan Wingo. And while, Lockett is a bit of a different style of receiver that Wingo, he is a ridiculous talent, and could make an impact early on the 2025 season if he finds a good chemistry with Arch Manning during spring and fall camp.
