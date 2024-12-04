Where Exactly Will 5-Star Michael Terry III Fit With Texas Longhorns?
The Texas Longhorns earned a huge win during Early Signing Day on Wednesday, landing a commitment from five-star Alamo Heights (San Antonio, TX) athlete Michael Terry III.
The Longhorns beat out Nebraska, Oregon and Texas A&M for the versatile playmaker, with the Cornhuskers making the strongest push of the group.
And at the end of the day, it was his connection with the program, and their commitment to him that made all the difference.
"Texas makes him feel like a priority," Terry's father told Rivals.com. "He understands that and gives them the same respect back."
With all that being said, however, there are many questions about where exactly Terry will fit in exactly with the Longhorns.
Will he play offense? Will it be at running back? Wide receiver? tight end? Could he get looks on special teams or defense?
Truth be told, any of those options are possible. Terry has the athleticism to quite literally do it all on the football field.
In fact, in his first three seasons with Alamo Heights, Terry was responsible for over 3,100 yards from scrimmage and 56 total touchdowns. In his senior campaign, that kind of production continued, with Terry accumulating 925 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns in his first seven games alone - the majority of which came from rushing the football.
And if there is any coach and program in the country that can get the most out of that kind of versatility it is certainly Steve Sarkisian and the Texas offense.
With the Longhorns Terry is likely to be deployed in a variety of spots offensively to start his career on the 40 Acres, whether that be at receiver, running back, tight end or even at wildcat QB on occasion.
"Texas is getting a little bit of everything with the commitment of Michael Terry," Rivals.com's Adam Gorney said. "He can be a pure wide receiver, he can be used in the backfield, he is a great defensive back and he's utilized on special teams... Terry could make an impact in any program but that might even be more accelerated at Texas because coach Steve Sarkisian is such a mindful play-caller and so innovative in the things he does that having a weapon like Terry should be maximized all over the place."
That kind of deployment is likely to continue throughout his career at Texas as well, though the more he develops within the offense and begins to look toward the NFL later down the line, things could begin to settle into one specific area.
Either way, one thing is clear - the Longhorns are getting a superb athlete who will be able to fill any role the offense needs him to in a variety of different situations.
