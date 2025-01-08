Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian Named Finalist to Major Award
Just a couple of days away from one of the biggest matchups of his career, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was named a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards.
Sarkisian is one of eight shortlisted to the final phase, and the only one still standing in the College Football Playoff. Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who Sarkisian and Texas defeated in the playoff quarterfinal, was also named a finalist.
Here is the full list of finalists:
Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Spencer Danielson, Boise State
Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Rhett Lashlee, SMU
Jeff Monken, Army
Steve Sarkisian, Texas
The award is named after legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant, who led the Crimson Tide for over two decades, winning six national championships with the program. The Bear Bryant award has been given for the past 39 years and celebrates college football coaches who embody the leadership, dedication, and excellence exemplified by its namesake. In addition to the annual award, the association also presents weekly honors for the coaches.
The last recipient was Mike Norvell of Florida State, while Sarkisian was also named a finalist in the 2023 season following Texas' first run in the College Football Playoff.
Sarkisian might have good odds to take the trophy home this year, especially if Texas claims the national title, but the head coach is among some of the greats in the sport who have achieved success in their own ways.
The award ceremony will take place on Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. in Houston.
