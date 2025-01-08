Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian Named Finalist to Major Award

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian is one of eight shortlisted to the award's finalist group.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian raises the trophy as the Texas Longhorns celebrate their 39-31 double overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian raises the trophy as the Texas Longhorns celebrate their 39-31 double overtime win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just a couple of days away from one of the biggest matchups of his career, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was named a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards.

Sarkisian is one of eight shortlisted to the final phase, and the only one still standing in the College Football Playoff. Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham, who Sarkisian and Texas defeated in the playoff quarterfinal, was also named a finalist.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Spencer Danielson, Boise State

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Rhett Lashlee, SMU

Jeff Monken, Army

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

The award is named after legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant, who led the Crimson Tide for over two decades, winning six national championships with the program. The Bear Bryant award has been given for the past 39 years and celebrates college football coaches who embody the leadership, dedication, and excellence exemplified by its namesake. In addition to the annual award, the association also presents weekly honors for the coaches.

The last recipient was Mike Norvell of Florida State, while Sarkisian was also named a finalist in the 2023 season following Texas' first run in the College Football Playoff.

Sarkisian might have good odds to take the trophy home this year, especially if Texas claims the national title, but the head coach is among some of the greats in the sport who have achieved success in their own ways.

The award ceremony will take place on Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. in Houston.

Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

