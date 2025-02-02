Texas Longhorns Visit Kobe Bryant's Nephew, No. 1 Safety in 2026
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are looking to strengthen their relationship with one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class.
Four-star Bishop Gorman safety Jett Washington posted on X that Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon paid a visit to Las Vegas to watch his basketball game on Thursday night. Hooping runs in Washington's family, as he's the nephew of the late-great NBA legend Kobe Bryant. His mother in Bryant's older sister, Sharia Washington.
Washington is the No. 1 safety in the '26 class, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings. Unsurprisingly, he's received offers from the best programs in college football, highlighted by Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State and many more. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning recently visited Washington as well.
Texas has already secured 2026 commitments from four-star quarterback Dia Bell and three-star receiver Chris Stewart.
Washington told On3's ScoopDuck that Texas has been among the teams in contact with him recently.
“I have also been talking to Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, and a couple others,” Washington said.
As for Bryant, the five-year anniversary of his tragic death came on Jan. 26. He played all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships during that span.
If the Longhorns can land a commitment to Washington, his connection to the Black Mamba would no doubt bring additional excitement to the Forty Acres in a smaller-scaled version of the Arch Manning hype.
