Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Visits 4-Star Safety Jett Washington, Nephew of Kobe Bryant
The Oregon Ducks are pursuing four-star safety Jett Washington. Washington is one of the top prospects in the class of 2026. He is also the nephew of former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, shooting guard Kobe Bryant.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning paid Washington a visit in his hometown of Las Vegas. Washington spoke to ScoopDuck about Lanning’s visit.
Dan Lanning Visits Jett Washington
Dan Lanning recently visited Jett Washington in Las Vegas. Washington has Oregon among his top college choices. He spoke about the visit with Lanning and when he plans to make a trip up to Eugene.
“Me and my family had a great talk with Coach Lanning, Tosh (Lupoi), and (Chris) Hampton on how they see me and what their program is about,” Washington said. “I am extremely interested in them and they are in my top five for sure…What I like about Oregon is what they are building.”
He also announced when he is planning to visit Oregon.
“I plan on visiting in Spring or this Summer,” Washington said.
Washington later said the other four teams that he has the most interest in.
“I have also been talking to Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, and a couple others,” Washington said.
Jett Washington Player Profile
Jett Washington is a 6-5, 200 pound safety out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Washington is rated as a four-star recruit and is ranked was the No. 1 safety in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. In addition to football, he is also thought of very highly on the basketball court. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports evaluated Washington in March of 2024. Here is what he had to say.
“Washignton is a high major project in football and basketball. He’s the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant (Washington’s mother is Bryant’s sister) and helped lead the Gaels (his high school team) to a state title on the hardwood. He brings a lot of versatility to the gridiron as well,” Biggins said. “Could end up at receiver, safety, linebacker, or even grow in to an edge rusher.”
Washington has spend most of high school career playing safety, but could be a great player at which ever position he winds up at.
"He played primarily safety as a sophomore and can play box, loves to hit and has a nice physical edge to his game," Biggins said. "With his frame and growth potential, it's hard to not envision him eventually moving to linebacker but regardless where he lines up, he's a tremendous prospect and has a very high ceiling."
