Transfer QB Quinn Ewers Schedules 40 Acres Visit

Texas is in the thick of the race for prized Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has narrowed his decision down to either Texas or Texas Tech.

Now, according to a report from Orangebloods.com's Anwar Richardson, Ewers is scheduled to take a visit to the 40 Acres on Saturday, where he will take in everything that the program has to offer.

Ewers has already visited Texas Tech and TCU in recent days, with the Longhorns likely to be his final visit before he makes a decision.

There are conflicting reports as to the timetable of Ewers's decision, but it is reasonable to expect that decision to come soon, and perhaps even before the Early Signing Period on December 15.

During his time with the Southlake Dragons, he graded out as the No.2 QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class on SI99’s preseason list behind Westlake (Austin) Cade Klubnik (Clemson).

It should be noted that Sarkisian indicated there will be an open competition for the Texas starting quarterback job, whether it is between Casey Thompson, Hudson Card or an incoming player.

“We have to open that job up,” Sarkisian said. “I think we have to let these guys compete to see the development. We’re gonna tear this thing all the way down, and we’re gonna start this thing back at square one come winter conditioning and then into spring ball.”

Should Ewers transfer to Texas, he would be right in the heart of the competition. He also would still have four fulls years of eligibility due.

The Longhorns have Maalik Murphy coming in the 2022 class, and fully intend to bring in additional competition as well, whether it is through the transfer portal or signing another player.

If nothing else, Ewers now fits that description.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.