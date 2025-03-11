No. 1 Texas Softball Completes Tournament Sweep in Ohio
The top-ranked Texas softball team concluded non-conference play on Monday with five wins in the Ohio State Tournament.
The three-day tournament started on Saturday when the Horns took down Merrimack and Oakland in five innings, winning 10-1 and 13-0. Freshman pitcher Cambria Salmon walked into the circle both games as a reliever in the fifth inning. Salmon had four strikeouts in two total innings played.
“I thought we hit the ball really well (today)," head coach Mike White said. "We were really patient and, obviously, the very first run of the game (against Merrimack) we scored without getting a hit, so it’s always good we can show the ability to manufacture the right things and that leads to the opportunity to open the gates for the power bats. We hit seven home runs on the day, so they did a pretty good job at the plate today.”
Sophomore infielder Katie Stewart led the team with two runs, three homers and four RBI against Oakland and two of each against Merrimack.
“We were kind of just playing us today and trying to set the tone as early as we could, so we could play looser for the rest of the game," Stewart said. "For me, the confidence is there (right now) and the corners (of the outfield at this stadium) are shorter, so just trying to take advantage of that throughout the weekend.”
Against Kent State, head coach Mike White put in senior pitcher Sophia Simpson in the fourth inning to relieve Teagan Kavan. Simpson, who pitched 22 innings in 2024, pitched her first full inning of 2025, striking out two batters before making way for Salmon to finish the game off.
“It was a solid performance all the way around today," White said. "Teagan Kavan pitched really well and Sophia (Simpson) was able to come in and had a good inning, before Cam(bria Salmon) came in and closed it out. I think the hitting was really good. With Ashton Maloney at the top of the lineup, she’s doing a phenomenal job, along with Mia Scott as well. And then Reese (Atwood) just missed hitting for the cycle with a single during her last at bat. Overall, it was a good day and just building towards tomorrow with two really good games.”
The Longhorns took down Kent State 15-1 in five innings, wrapping up their second day of play in Columbus. Redshirt junior centerfielder and batting order leader Ashton Maloney recorded three runs, three homers and two RBI.
“Everyone is pretty relaxed right now," Maloney said. "We are just having fun out there. I feel like, in the past, we’ve been playing tight in close games, so this weekend, we’ve just really been playing free and relaxed and that’s been helpful. For me, personally, I’m just trying to get a good pitch to hit and trying to not be too complicated and just simplify things, because that’s my game.”
Day three was a closer one, as both games went to the seventh inning. The day started against unranked Dayton, with Salmon pitching six innings before being replaced by senior Mac Morgan. Salmon struck out seven hitters and Morgan one. Senior utility Vanessa Quiroga, junior utility Leighann Goode and senior first baseman Katie Cimusz all recorded one home run. Dayton only scored one, unearned, in the sixth inning, but Texas was unable to reach the eight point difference to end the game under the mercy rule.
Lastly, the Horns took on hosts Ohio State for the narrowest gap of the tournament, a 4-2 win. Senior utility Mia Scott set the tone early, homering in the first inning and bringing Maloney home. In the second, Maloney doubled to left center, bringing Cimusz home. Texas scored its last run in the fourth inning as Scott singled up to the middle and brought sophomore outfielder Adayah Wallace home, unearned. Ohio State scored a homer in the sixth with one RBI, wrapping up the score at 4-2.
Up next for Texas is Southeastern Conference play in Gainesville, Fla. The Florida Gators are ranked No. 3 ahead of the conference opener.
