No. 1 Texas Softball Preview: Ohio State Tournament

Texas Longhorns softball will wrap up non-conference play in Columbus.

Isa Almeida

Jun 6, 2024; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns first baseman Katie Stewart (20) catches the ball for an out in the second inning against the Oklahoma Sooners during game two of the Women's College World Series softball championship finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

No. 1 Texas softball is heading to its last weekend of non-conference play before kicking off the SEC season against No. 3 Florida in Gainesville. The Longhorns are traveling to Columbus, Ohio to face five teams in a three day span.

Texas' first pitch in Ohio will take place on Saturday, rather than the usual Friday. The Longhorns will take on unranked Merrimack and Oakland at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT on the opening day. Sunday will only count with one game against Kent State at 4:30 p.m. CT and the Horns will close out the non-conference season against Dayton and hosts RV Ohio State on Monday.

Reese Atwoo
Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood (14) swings at a pitch during the game against Texas Tech on day one of the Bevo Classic at Red and Charline McCombs field on Friday, February. 14, 2025 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns were originally set to play Saint Francis on Saturday and Merrimack on Sunday, but after a schedule revision, Saint Francis was replaced by Kent State and Merrimack moved to the day before.

Besides the final game against Ohio State, broadcasted in the Big 10 Network, none of the matchups will be televised.

Saint Francis would be the only team the Longhorns had played in the last five years , defeating them 12-0 in five innings in the first round of the 2021 Austin Regional. Texas and Ohio State last met in 2018, when the Buckeyes took down the Longhorns 8-5. The two have only played each other twice, the first time in 2017 when the Horns won 6-5 at a neutral site.

Merrimack, Dayton and Kent State will all be first time matchups.

Following this tournament, Texas will have a week off with no mid-week games to prepare for its Southeastern Conference debut on March 15.

