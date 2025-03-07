No. 1 Texas Softball Preview: Ohio State Tournament
No. 1 Texas softball is heading to its last weekend of non-conference play before kicking off the SEC season against No. 3 Florida in Gainesville. The Longhorns are traveling to Columbus, Ohio to face five teams in a three day span.
Texas' first pitch in Ohio will take place on Saturday, rather than the usual Friday. The Longhorns will take on unranked Merrimack and Oakland at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. CT on the opening day. Sunday will only count with one game against Kent State at 4:30 p.m. CT and the Horns will close out the non-conference season against Dayton and hosts RV Ohio State on Monday.
The Longhorns were originally set to play Saint Francis on Saturday and Merrimack on Sunday, but after a schedule revision, Saint Francis was replaced by Kent State and Merrimack moved to the day before.
Besides the final game against Ohio State, broadcasted in the Big 10 Network, none of the matchups will be televised.
Saint Francis would be the only team the Longhorns had played in the last five years , defeating them 12-0 in five innings in the first round of the 2021 Austin Regional. Texas and Ohio State last met in 2018, when the Buckeyes took down the Longhorns 8-5. The two have only played each other twice, the first time in 2017 when the Horns won 6-5 at a neutral site.
Merrimack, Dayton and Kent State will all be first time matchups.
Following this tournament, Texas will have a week off with no mid-week games to prepare for its Southeastern Conference debut on March 15.
