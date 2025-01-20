Texas Longhorns Top Way-Too-Early Top 25
The Texas Longhorns have come so agonizingly close to the national championship game in each of the past two seasons, but when the big game kicks off on Monday night, they'll once again be watching from home.
As they look to finally get back to that point, they enter what is essentially a new era in 2025. Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns' starter for the past three years, is off to the NFL, as are many other key players on both sides of the ball. Now, the door is open for Arch Manning and other youngsters to take the reins.
Despite that, 2025 may be the Longhorns' best shot at a title yet.
Ari Wasserman and Andy Staples of On3 put together a way-too-early top 25 for next season, and the Longhorns are smack dap at the top of the list.
"Are we putting too much on Arch Manning when Texas will be losing four starting offensive linemen and several skill position playmakers? Maybe," Staples wrote. "But Steve Sarkisian has shown in his time in Austin that he understands how to build and replenish a roster. Under Sark, the Texas future NFL player factory has chugged back to life following a long dormant period. Time for that assembly line to keep humming."
Indeed, it will be very tough for the Longhorns to replace all the talent they've lost this offseason. Not just Ewers is leaving, but Jahdae Barron, Kelvin Banks Jr. and several other players who have meant so much to this program.
However, Sarkisian routinely pulling in top recruiting classes, both from high school and the transfer portal, means the Longhorns can reload relatively quickly. Other top teams are due to lose serious talent as well, so it's not too hard to see why the Longhorns are still contenders even with their departures.
