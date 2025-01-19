Texas Longhorns Look 'Pretty Good' with Arch Manning at QB, Johnny Manziel Admits
Normally, Texas Longhorn fans may not want to hear what a former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback says about their starting signal-caller. And while some may still subscribe to that mantra as the Longhorns and Aggies are fierce rivals, Johnny Manziel's comments about Arch Manning can't go unnoticed.
The former Heisman winner, who grew up a Texas fan, ended up going to A&M and putting together one of the most impressive college careers as a quarterback. Seemingly doesn't let his bias for his alma mater, or potential disdain for the school that didn't recruit him out of Tivy High School get in the way of how he views Manning.
“I think this is what all the Texas fans want,” Manziel said during a recent edition of his 'Johnny's Scramble Drill' Podcast. “This is what the clamoring and all the hoopla you've been hearing all year from them is to put Arch in, so now they get their chance. ...
“Now you go from Quinn Ewers to Arch Manning. Things at the quarterback position in Austin are looking pretty good for them so far, but we'll see how it goes next year.”
The former five-star prospect and nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning waited his turn for two years behind Ewers and will now assume the reins of the Texas offense. And while he is considered a "first-year" starter, the expectations will still be high.
Texas fans have already been given a taste of what to expect with Manning under center. Throughout his two years behind Ewers, he did play sparingly. The majority of his appearances came off the bench, as Texas had a game under firm control.
However, after an oblique injury this season sidelined Ewers for two games, it was Manning who was handed the keys to the offense. Starting against Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State.
In those two starts, Manning threw for 583 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, while completing 68.3 percent of his passes leading Texas to wins in each game. Manning finished his sophomore year with 10 appearances, where he threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. However, he also rushed for 108 yards and four more scores.
The Manning era will officially kick off on August 30th, when the Longhorns travel to Columbus and face the Ohio State Buckeyes in a rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal.
