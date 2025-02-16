Texas Softball Shuts Out UMass in Bevo Classic
AUSTIN -- A slow start against an unranked team has been unusual for No. 1 Texas softball. In eight games played in the 2025 season, the Longhorns only failed to score in the first inning once against an unranked opponent in Lamar. But the UMass Minutewomen gave Mike White's Horns a tough start on Saturday.
Despite a scoreless first inning, Texas got back in the game in the second. UMass had a big chance to put runs on the board, but Texas junior pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez came up strong with two strikeouts in the top of the second as UMass had all bases loaded. The Minutewomen couldn't score in the second, and the Longhorns took advantage of that to put two runs up.
Senior catcher Katie Cimusz got the game started for Texas as she tripled to the left field, allowing graduate infielder Joley Mitchell and junior designated player Reese Atwood to score. That was Cimusz' first career triple in four years of collegiate softball. The senior nearly got a third run on the board, but catcher Katharine Heslin caught the ball before Cimusz could complete her dive to the home plate.
Gutierrez kept the Minutewomen silent in the third inning as the Longhorns got ready for their highest-scoring inning of the game. With bases loaded at the bottom of the third, sophomore infielder Katie Stewart took the bat. From then on, it was third consecutive scores from the third base.
Senior utility Mia Scott got it running in the inning, and sophomore outfielder Kayden Henry followed on her teammate's footsteps with a second run from the third as junior utility Leighann Goode singled. Atwood completed the third inning hat-trick, putting the Horns up 5-0.
In a slower fourth and scoreless fifth and sixth innings, Henry was the sole scorer for Texas. The Longhorns needed two more to end the game at the through the mercy rule, but were unable to complete a run.
White has the luxury coaches teams don't have: depth in the bullpen.
From Gutierrez to 2024 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Teagan Kavan, freshman Cambria Salmon and veteran Mac Morgan, White can move his pitchers around. And that's exactly what he did. Salmon took over for Gutierrez in the fourth inning, contributing to 12 team strikeouts, five personal.
Against Maryland, Salmon nearly secured a shutout, but allowed four runs in the fifth inning. Nonetheless, the Longhorns won the game in five.
This time, Salmon didn't let anyone reach the home plate as Texas won game 6-0. Her five strikeouts matched her five against Maryland on Friday for a career best.
Up next for the Horns is a rematch against the Terrapins.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: No. 19 Texas Looking to Bounce Back Against Ole Miss
MORE: Longhorns OF Will Gasparino Eager to 'Play Best of the Best' in SEC
MORE: Outfielder Easton Winfield Reveals Family History of Longhorns' Winning Tradition
MORE: REPORT: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian Contract Extension Details Revealed