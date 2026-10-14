Texas Softball Star Transfer Returns Home and Embraces the Challenge

The Texas Longhorns took the field for their second preseason game of the fall, facing a team from right down the road as the Texas State Bobcats visited Red and Charline McCombs Field. The Longhorns would once again win decisively, taking down the Bobcats 13-0 on Tuesday night.

The Longhorns have plenty of new faces throughout the lineup, whether transfers or freshmen, as head coach Mike White and the rest of the squad continue to put in the work to become a unit rather than just a collection of talent.

One of those hyper-talented transfers has now played her first two games in her new Burnt Orange uniform as she continues to assimilate into the Texas program.

Isa Torres Gets Used to Life on the Forty Acres

Florida State Seminoles infielder Isa Torres (3) looks to throw the ball to her teammate. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, landing senior infielder Isa Torres, who ranked as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal and was named D1 Softball's Player of the Year for the 2026 season.

While the 2027 season will be Torres' first year suiting up for the Longhorns and her first year on the Forty Acres, the senior is not unfamiliar with Austin, as a native of Georgetown, a suburb right outside of Austin.

"It's so surreal," Torres said. "To be back in front of my family, in front of incredible fans. (I'm) truly grateful and blessed to be here in this environment, with us surrounded by the best people. So I can't say enough good things about it."

Torres spent three seaosn with the Florida State Seminoles as she became one of the best players in the nation during her time in Tallahassee. In her final season with the Seminoles, the infielder would hold a .530 batting average, a Florida State program record and a mark that finished top-15 in NCAA single-season history.

Torres would also add career-high and team-high 16 home runs and 56 RBI in 2026. And when the star infielder entered the portal, Texas stood out as the perfect program for her.

"I think just how authentic they are," Torres said. "On my visit, it was fully the version of who they are and what they're trying to become, and they're trying to continue a legacy here. And I just wanted to be a part of that, and I wanted to grow in it the best way possible."

While it is still the preseason, Torres, who was Florida State's starting shortstop, has flip-flopped with fellow senior infielder Viviana Martinez at shortstop and second base. Martinez was the Longhorns' starting shortstop for their run to the national championship a season ago.

Undoubtedly, the flip-flopping between Torres and Martinez will continue throughout the rest of the fall and into the spring. Torres is more focused on helping the Longhorns win rather than on where she plays in the infield.

"I have no preference," Torres said. "Whatever the team needs me to do. Wherever my coaches need me, I'm going to play there, and I'm going to play it with 100 percent, with everything I've got."

Torres returned home for her senior season, with one dream in mind: a national championship as the Longhorns chase a historic three-peat in 2027.

"I've never been to the World Series," Torres said. "So obviously that's a goal and a dream of mine to do."

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