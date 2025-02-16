No. 1 Texas Softball Trashes No. 8 Texas Tech
AUSTIN -- No need for nine innings in this rematch between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and the No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders. In fact, no need for seven, even.
In the first matchup between the two teams on Friday, Texas scratched out a 2-1 win in the ninth inning as it struggled to get past pitcher NiJaree Canady. This time, though head coach Gerry Glasco played three different pitchers, none of them were Canady, and none of them were able to stop the hungry Longhorns.
The same can't be said about Texas sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan. Kavan, who played four of the five innings, making way for junior Citlaly Gutierrez in the fifth, had five strikeouts and won the pitcher's duel 4-0. Texas Tech was unable to score a single run as the Longhorns put 11 on the board.
“You’re always worried about facing a team a second time (in three days), but we have to get used to that before conference play, especially Teagan starting against the same lineup a second time," head coach Mike White said. "Sometimes that can be difficult, especially after what she did on Friday night. I thought (Teagan) was solid today, before Citlaly (Gutierrez) coming in and doing a really good job, too.”
Sophomore infielder Katie Stewart led the Horns with five RBIs and two runs. Alongside junior catcher Reese Atwood, who had one RBI and three runs, Stewart was one of two to score a home run.
Despite being the only other ranked team in the tournament, Texas Tech granted the Longhorns their biggest win of the season.
Texas led 11-0 on the top of the fifth, Texas Tech needed at least three runs to keep the game going. But playing as a designated player and fifth to bat, Canady struck out.
The 11-0 win matched Texas' new season record, 11 wins, no defeats. But a couple more ranked opponents stand in Texas' way next weekend in No. 20 Stanford and No. 15 Arizona as the Longhorns take on the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson.
“It is what is it.," White said. "We can’t look at that, though, to be honest. We have to just focus on how we are playing softball. Obviously, we didn’t feel like yesterday was our best day as far as following the process and having good at-bats. Today was much better. We made (Texas Tech’s) pitchers throw strikes and we capitalized on some pitches.”
