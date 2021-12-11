Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss: What Does Jeff Lebby Leaving the Rebels Change?

    Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s transfer situation is now up in the air with Jeff Lebby leaving Ole Miss.
    Author:

    Dillon Gabriel seemed destined to reconnect with his former Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby at Ole Miss. A large wrench may have been just thrown in Gabriel’s plans, however.

    Wednesday, Coach Lebby agreed to become the new offensive coordinator at Oklahoma. With Coach Lebby gone, Gabriel has lost his only connection to the Rebels. That begs the question, did Gabriel know of Coach Lebby’s intentions to leave Ole Miss prior to his decision to transfer?

    It’s hard to believe Gabriel could have seen this coming. This all stems from Lincoln Riley’s unforeseen decision to leave Oklahoma for USC, simply switching where he is the Head Coach.

    Oklahoma then hired former Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables as their next head coach. Coach Venables’ first move was to bring in Coach Lebby.

    It’s rare in college football for a coordinator to leave a school to assume the same position at another, especially within the same conference (Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2023), but it makes sense for Coach Lebby.

    He was the play-caller at Ole Miss, but he likely split control with Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

    Now at Oklahoma, with Coach Venables’ being a defensive guy, Coach Lebby will have full control of the offense. But back to Gabriel. We’re going to have to assume that Gabriel had no idea this coaching carousel would ensue, and Coach Lebby would leave. Despite that point, it might not make any difference.

    Dillon Gabriel UCF

    Dillon Gabriel, UCF, Quarterback

    Ole Miss is still the only school Gabriel has visited. Gabriel took an official visit this past weekend, and there are currently no reports of other schools Gabriel plans to visit. Finishing his college career with the Rebels would still give Gabriel the opportunity to work with Coach Kiffin and compete against the best competition in the country.

    If he wants to play in the NFL, Ole Miss is still likely to be the best school available to afford him that opportunity, with or without Coach Lebby in Oxford, Miss.

    Inside The Knights will be tracking the Transfer Portal throughout the recruiting season, so make sure to bookmark the site!

    You will find Jason Hamby on Twitter and Instagram

    Dillon Gabriel at Georgia Tech
