When Will Georgia Have a Successful Passing Attack?

Georgia’s offense needs to pass the football on first down and ten to be a better offense.

Does Georgia really struggle, or is there just an old school scheme still being implemented and a stubbornness to change? More specific, is Georgia’s coaching brass at least willing to pass the football on first down against top-notch competition?

There’s no disputing Georgia’s overall roster talent. There’s also no disputing that starting quarterback Stetson Bennett has done a tremendous job of leading the offense for the Bulldogs during the majority of the 2021 season.

What needs to be understood is why in the world does Georgia not possess a better overall passing attack, and one that comes after a defense on early downs?

This question is most important when playing top defenses like Clemson and Alabama from earlier this season, and now Michigan in the College Football Playoffs.

Georgia’s passing attack ranks No. 54 at 247.9 yards per game. Overall, Georgia has the 43rd offense in the country, averaging 446 yards per contest.

Some will say that Georgia’s No. 2 total ranked defense is why the Bulldogs play so conservatively on offense. Well, to a point, there’s truth in that thought process. Then again, what’s more important would be playing in big games. When the talent on each sideline is more evenly matched, Georgia still does not go away from ground and pound.

That’s just not a good philosophy in today’s era of football. There’s another test coming up to see if the Georgia coaching staff, led by Head Coach Kirby Smart, changes its ways.

With the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoffs, Georgia goes up against the No. 2 seed, Michigan.

The Wolverines possess the nation’s No. 11 unit in total defense, giving up just 316.2 yards per contest. Their passing defense is coming in at 22nd with 194.7 yards allowed per game.

The Michigan defense will likely load the box to stop the run and play aggressively on the perimeter because Georgia has yet to prove it will consistently attack that type of defense with its passing attack.

Part of that reason is talent. Georgia overwhelms most teams with its veteran running back corps of Zamir White, James Cook, and Kenny McIntosh. Georgia can do that against a mostly down SEC East and many teams it plays outside the conference like Georgia Tech, UAB and Charleston Southern, but that’s not going to cut it against Michigan.

Will Coach Smart finally open up the passing game and attempt to get playmakers like wide receivers Jermaine Burton and George Pickens the football more often?

Burton has been an explosive player, catching 23 passes for 412 yards, averaging 17.9 yards per reception, and scoring four touchdowns. Pickens has been injured for all but the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, where he caught three passes for 46 yards.

Last season, however, Pickens did well with 36 receptions for 513 yards and six touchdowns. He’s widely considered to be Georgia’s most dangerous wide receiver when healthy. Against Michigan, during the early portion of the contest, Pickens needs to be a featured player for the Bulldogs.

The quarterback play is limited with play calling to get the ball to players like Pickens, and that hinders the receivers and the passing game overall. Even if it's another five first down passes more than normal, that would aid the Georgia offensive attack and help place more points on the board.

Bennett did throw for 340 yards against Alabama, but much of those passing yards happened in the second half after Alabama built a 38-17 lead. For the Bulldogs to start being a truly balanced and effective offense, there needs to be a philosophy change and it needs to start immediately.

Of course there’s freshman tight end Brock Bowers that’s leading the Bulldogs with 47 receptions for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s a stud. When Georgia wants to throw, he’s been the main target. If the Bulldogs open up the passing game on the outside with Burton and Pickens, imagine what the freshman phenom would be able to do then.

A team with a defense as talented as Michigan might be able to slow down Bowers with double coverage and/or placing big-time safety Daxton Hill on him. That becomes a much bigger challenge if Coach Smart comes out early in the game and shows that he’s willing to throw the football and be more balanced on first down, a down that Georgia runs the football the vast majority of the time.

For the season, Georgia has passed the football just 42.2% of the time overall.

Look, nobody is saying Georgia should suddenly be imitating Mississippi State’s Air Raid Offense. With more balance, more attacking on early downs by way of throwing the football, Georgia’s offense is much more difficult to defend. That’s the basic premise. Georgia needs to throw the football and that starts with the coaching staff game planning that way and then allowing its players to do so.

Will Coach Smart accept the fact that winning big games by the score of 24-20 by way of running the football and playing great defense is not the norm any longer?

Everyone will find out when Georgia takes on Michigan and plays at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

