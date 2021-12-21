Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Isaiah Bowser, Emory Jones, Dillon Gabriel

    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    Detailed segment by segment look at Mikey Keene’s Gasparilla Bowl press conference.
    Author:

    Some of the aspects of the Mikey Keene press conference that were highlighted would be Orlando Sentinel writer Jason Beede asking Keene about the importance of the Florida game to UCF fans and fans around the state of Florida, Keene answered with the following.

    “No, I’ve gotten the message (laughs),” Keene said. “I see how big this game is. Not only for this team, but for our supporting staff, for our fans, for everyone that’s a UCF alumni, just all the (UCF) players from before, it’s a huge opportunity.”

    Keene’s full statement about the Florida game, how the game sold out quickly, and every other topic discussed are detailed below before the actual video at the bottom of the page.

    Start - How excited he is with the opportunity to play Florida.

    :35 - Discussing the Florida defense.

    1:08 - Talking about co-OC/QB Coach GJ Kinne accepting a head coaching position.

    1:37 - Keene’s relationship with quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

    2:39 - The focus points during UCF’s practices leading up to playing Florida.

    3:10 - What having Isaiah Bowser back and healthy means to the UCF offense.

    3:33 - On receiving a true holiday break after the bowl game.

    4:10 - His knowledge of the importance of the UF/UCF matchup to fans, alumni, and people around the state of Florida.

    4:43 - Keene’s thoughts about how quickly the Gasparilla Bowl sold out.

    5:17 - Perspective of how talented UF quarterback Emory Jones is.

    5:50 - Taking a look back at where he was one year ago.

    6:09 - Discussing his own improvement from the beginning of the season until now.

    6:46 - How the game has slowed down for him.

