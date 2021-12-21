Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video
It’s now three days from the Gasparilla Bowl. UCF arrived in Tampa today and immediately headed over to the hotel to have a press conference.
Of note from the press conference, UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn is walking much better now. He's been able to move around at practice the past several days and been fine. Upon arrival at the team hotel, everyone seemed fine and in a good mood.
Here's a detailed overview of the topics Coach Malzahn was asked and he discussed. Then, the actual video of the press conference follows.
Opening Statement by Coach Malzahn.
:17 - Talking Florida’s defensive team speed and talent.
:37 - UCF practices the past couple of weeks.
1:07 - Florida Coaching Change.
1:54 - Regarding co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach GJ Kinne accepting a head coaching position.
2:24 - UCF injuries and Transfer Portal.
3:12 - Isaiah Bowser injury status.
3:26 - Mikey Keene and the test against Florida.
4:06 - How the Florida game is big for the UCF program and recruiting.
4:43 - Wait and see on Jaylon Robinson.
4:48 - Keene’s development.
5:50 - Whether the bowl festivities are a distraction.
6:21 - Defending all-around athlete and UF quarterback Emory Jones.
6:47 - Dealing with COVID-19 and the precautions.
