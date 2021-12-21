Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

One of the most consistent and focused players on the UCF Football team would be Tatum Bethune. The linebacker from Miami (Fla.) Central has been a stalwart for the Knights on and off the gridiron.

Bethune registered 101 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup during the 2021 regular season.

During press conferences this season, Bethune has been straight to the point and honest. That’s exactly how he displayed himself and his comments during Monday’s Gasparilla Bowl press conference.

Here’s a segment by segment look at the questions that Bethune answered, followed by the actual video of Bethune’s press conference.

Opening - Talking how the players felt about playing Florida.

:36 - The chance to be state champs, beating the Gators.

:50 - Preparing to play Emory Jones.

1:07 - Going against Florida’s running game and Dameon Pierce.

1:25 - Which UF players from the Miami area he knew.

1:35 - Playing against UF’s wide receivers.

1:50 - Executing the game plan.

2:07 - What the players have to do with COVID protocol.

2:38 - Bethune’s biggest memory from the 2021 season.

2:58 - What it’s like to be a part of a team with a vast number of injuries.

3:32 - Overcoming adversity and next man up.

3:40 - How younger players are doing in practice.

