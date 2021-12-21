Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Tatum Bethune, Dameon Pierce, Emory Jones

    Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

    UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune discussing the upcoming game with Florida.
    Author:

    One of the most consistent and focused players on the UCF Football team would be Tatum Bethune. The linebacker from Miami (Fla.) Central has been a stalwart for the Knights on and off the gridiron.

    Bethune registered 101 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup during the 2021 regular season.

    During press conferences this season, Bethune has been straight to the point and honest. That’s exactly how he displayed himself and his comments during Monday’s Gasparilla Bowl press conference.

    Here’s a segment by segment look at the questions that Bethune answered, followed by the actual video of Bethune’s press conference.

    Opening - Talking how the players felt about playing Florida.

    :36 - The chance to be state champs, beating the Gators.

    :50 - Preparing to play Emory Jones.

    1:07 - Going against Florida’s running game and Dameon Pierce.

    1:25 - Which UF players from the Miami area he knew.

    1:35 - Playing against UF’s wide receivers.

    1:50 - Executing the game plan.

    2:07 - What the players have to do with COVID protocol.

    2:38 - Bethune’s biggest memory from the 2021 season.

    2:58 - What it’s like to be a part of a team with a vast number of injuries.

    3:32 - Overcoming adversity and next man up.

    3:40 - How younger players are doing in practice.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

    Read More

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

    Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

    Chasing Emory Jones Down a Priority for UCF Edge Defenders

    Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

    Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

    Quinn Ewers, Max Johnson, Dillon Gabriel, and Spencer Rattler Start the QB Carousel Spinning

    2022 Film Review: Tyler Griffin, UCF Signee

    Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

    Grading UCF's Offensive Skill Position Recruits

    NIL and CFB Recruiting, Heading for a Collision with NCAA Violations and the Court of Law - Part II

    NIL and CFB Recruiting, Heading for a Collision with NCAA Violations and the Court of Law - Part I

    Why The College Football Playoffs Must Expand

    Dillon Gabriel Signs with UCLA

    Gabe Dindy, Nasir Bowers, and Keahnist Thompson Sign Letters of Intent at Lakeland HS

    What Does Travis Hunter to Jackson State Mean for College Football?

    Senior Film Review of UCF Quarterback Commitment Thomas Castellanos

    Tatum Bethune UCF Linebacker Gasparilla Bowl
    Football

    Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

    57 seconds ago
    UCF Gold Helmets on Table
    Football Recruiting

    What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

    3 hours ago
    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference - UCF
    Football

    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    5 hours ago
    Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference
    Football

    Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    14 hours ago
    UCF White Helmet Inside the Bounce House
    Football Recruiting

    UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

    22 hours ago
    Tre'mon Morris Brash defensive stance
    Football

    Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

    23 hours ago
    Thomas Castellanos Looking Away
    Football Recruiting

    Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

    Dec 20, 2021
    Gabriel Davis Buffalo Bills
    Football

    Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

    Dec 20, 2021