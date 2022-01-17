Former UCF WR Gabriel Davis Making Waves With Buffalo Bills

With his big touchdown catch against the New England Patriots, Gabriel Davis is becoming a big-time target for quarterback Josh Allen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bills are really a team to be reckoned with, and with signal caller Josh Allen continuing to utilize a variety of weapons, the sky’s the limit for the offense. That’s especially true if a former UCF Knight continues to make big plays.

Second-year receiver Gabriel Davis caught a bullet pass from Allen for a 19-yard score this past Sunday, and it went for a score.

Adding Davis to an already good Buffalo wide receiver corps that includes Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, and Cole Beasley among others is a nasty combination. Not to mention, the Bills really did a nice job of finding tight end Dawson Knox against the Patriots.

Diggs is the mainstay, as he accumulated 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season. Teams key on Diggs, as they should. Davis can help relinquish some of that attention towards Diggs, and also help to fuel the Buffalo offense into another category. That’s going to be important with the possibility of playing an explosive Kansas City Chiefs team led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Allen seems to have found that spark, however, and it’s helping him move the football all around.

In all, Allen completed passes to nine different receivers against the Patriots. With Davis a mainstay in the stat book, there’s an added element to what the Bills can do. He’s a big-play threat. Davis was that way in college for UCF, and that’s continued in the NFL for Buffalo.

He has just 35 receptions this season, but he’s earned 549 yards and six touchdowns. His 15.7 yards per reception means that teams must respect him over the top. He’s also a strong and physical player, as evidenced by the touchdown against New England in which he broke a tackle to reach the end zone.

QB Josh Allen celebrates with WR Gabriel Davis Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Could Davis be the final piece to the puzzle that helps Buffalo finally win a NFL Super Bowl?

He’s going to need help from his teammates, but there are reasons to believe he’s the additional down-the-field playmaker that changes games. Do not forget about the emergence of running back Devin Singletary, who’s rushed for over 80 yards in three consecutive games, opposing defenses now have some difficult choices about how to cover the Buffalo receivers.

Allen can take off and run the football as well. When teams creep up towards the line of scrimmage, that’s when Davis can really make his mark. Play-action passes off those runs by Singletary really give teams fits. It’s something that’s difficult to be ready for even if they have seen it on film.

Maybe Davis continues to just catch two or maybe three passes per game, but those receptions could be monstrous in terms of the impact on the final score when combined with all the other talented players that are doing well for Buffalo.

The final test of how important Davis can be will likely happen if the Bills take on the Chiefs. For now, just know that Davis is making waves in Buffalo.

More UCF coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Can the 2022 UCF Offense Be More Explosive?

Another Top Group of Recruits for Certified Dawgs Seven-on-Seven

Knights Strike Again! Florida Tight End Kemore Gamble Transferring to UCF

First Look at the Top Talent for 24K Seven-on-Seven

UCF Basketball Gets Thumped at USF, 75-51

Four Questions Entering UCF Spring Football

UCF's 2022 Transfer Portal Tracker, January 14

How UCF’s National Title Claim is Still Impacting the Program Four Years Later

Breaking Down Wide Receiver Transfer Kobe Hudson's Game

Initial Thoughts, Auburn Wide Receiver Kobe Hudson Transfers to UCF

Virginia Offensive Tackle Ryan Swoboda Transfers to the UCF Knights

College Football Linebackers are Deciding Quickly After Entering the Transfer Portal

For UCF Football, Relationships in the State of Alabama Will Pay Recruiting Dividends

UCF Football Working The Transfer Portal Until the Last Moment

Ole Miss Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee Transferring to UCF

Bowser, Ward, Jackson and Montalvao Returning to UCF Football