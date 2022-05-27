Rooting for UCF Softball is Just Fun

How can anyone not want to get behind this team?

NORMAN, Okla. - With a 52-2 record, it’s safe to say that Oklahoma is a juggernaut. They are absolutely smashing opponents, such as the 20-0 beat down they gave to Texas A&M this past weekend. So why should anyone pay attention to little ol’ UCF going out to Oklahoma and playing today?

Well, as someone that’s seen his fair share of upsets (pick the sport), this is the type of situation that UCF thrives on. It just is. It’s also why rooting for UCF Softball is becoming a habit.

Does anyone believe that Michigan, the team that UCF knocked off twice last weekend, really believed that it would lose even once in Orlando? That’s a program, and a school, that is used to athletic success. UCF did not care. In fact, even though Michigan defeated UCF 6-0 on Feb. 18, that did not matter either.

UCF’s softball program, from star player Jada Cody with her 74 RBI’s, which is second in the NCAA, to last Saturday’s hero, Maddie Bejarano coming up big with her bat to tie the game in the seventh inning and also knocking in the winning run in the 11th inning, this softball team just keeps on winning. That’s why they are fun to watch. That’s also why they are easy to root for.

As someone that grew up playing baseball and softball, and still loves to watch all the intricacies of each sport, it’s actually hard to keep the stats as the game goes along. Why? It’s more fun to just be a fan of this UCF team. Then, there are also moments like this...

How cool is that?

While cheering on the Knights is not technically a part of my job, it’s hard to see why anyone would not want to root for them. They are rolling along and taking on the next opponent just like they should. No fear, just play ball. That’s what college athletics are supposed to be about.

With that, good luck to the Lady Knights prior to the first pitch against Oklahoma. All of you deserve to be on this journey. UCF Softball has earned it from the coaches, players, trainers, and everyone else that’s associated with the team.

For a far deeper analysis and understanding of the Knights versus the Sooners, the best suggestion is to head over to the UCF Athletics website. The preview article – click here – is excellent. Before that, just know that this is a great team and it’s really fun to watch. Even us members of the media are rooting for them, in between writing down some stats here and there.

GO KNIGHTS! CHARGE ON!

