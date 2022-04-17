Bam Adebayo Will Be X-Factor for Miami Heat as They Take on Hawks in Game 1

Bam Adebayo’s athleticism and versatility Will Be Key in Game One for Miami Heat as They Take on the Hawks.

The Miami Heat will begin their playoff journey this afternoon after a dominant regular season where they finished atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat will open their first series at home against the 8th seeded Atlanta Hawks, who advanced to that position from 10th through the play-in games. While Trae Young of the Hawks may command the most star power in the building this afternoon, Miami’s versatile big man Bam Adebayo will be the X-factor in today’s game.

Adebayo missed two of the Heat’s four regular season contests against the Hawks this year, a regular season series in which the Heat won three of those four. When he did face the Atlanta squad, he averaged 22 points, six rebounds, and nearly five assists. The Miami center/forward is a powerhouse of strength, length, and quickness, attributes that make him an elite defender in today’s perimeter-oriented game.

His lateral speed allows him to defend smaller guards in pick-and-roll scenarios which will come in handy against Atlanta, a team that relies heavily on this scheme. Adebayo’s height and reach should also make it difficult for Young and the other Hawks to get clean shots off when he’s nearby. His defense will be integral to Miami’s game plan as the Hawks ranked first in the league this season for offensive efficiency.

The matchup from this photo could play out several times per game between the Heat and Hawks Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta’s center Clint Capela will not be available for today’s game (knee), a devastating loss for the No. 8 seed. Adebayo and the Heat will look to take advantage of the gap left by his absence and attack the rim. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry will likely try to get into the paint early and force the shorthanded Hawks into foul trouble.

This could make for some easy offense as Miami is the league’s 5th best free throw shooting team, converting on over 80% of their shots from the stripe. Capela’s absence should also create an advantage for Bam and company on the boards as the Hawks typically shoot a high volume of long-range shots which can lead to easy rebounds and fast break opportunities.

The Heat have some unknowns regarding bench reliability going into the postseason. However, the reserve squad proved capable this season as players like Max Strus and Gabe Vincent helped Miami to be recognized as the league’s best three-point shooting team (38%). Butler, Adebayo, and Lowry team up with likely Sixth Man of The Year winner, Tyler Herro, to create a very solid core four. This group will rely on their bench for sharp shooting as they lead the offensive charge.

In last year’s playoffs, the Heat were swept by eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. This season they hope to reverse that result and make a return to the NBA Finals, where they last appeared in 2020 against the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Hawks had a rough season, they seem to be hitting their stride at the right time and will be no easy task for head coach Erik Spoelstra and his squad. Miami, an organization famous for grit and grind, will look to go up 1-0 in the series this Easter Sunday. The playoff action will tip off today at 1 EST at FTX Arena in Downtown Miami.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Initial Thoughts from the UCF Spring Game, JRP, Keene & Castellanos

Don’t Sleep on UCF Defensive End Landon Woodson

Knights Land Big-Time Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Football Spring Game Recruiting Preview

2022 UCF Spring Game Player Predictions

Heading Into the UCF Spring Game, Four Recruits Knights Fans Should Know

Should UCF Go After Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall?

Former UCF Knight Gabriel Davis Poised for Breakout Season With Buffalo Bills

UCF Tight Ends in 2022 and the Future, Knights are in Good Shape

UCF Spring Game Information, Recruiting Commentary

What Needs to be Seen from the UCF Spring Game to Consider Spring Practice a Success?

The Full Scope of Arch Manning: Praise for His Play, Concern Because of Media and Fans

No Wrong Choice With Which QB to Draft, But There Might Be a Right Choice

UCF Wide Receivers Coach Grant Heard is Happy to be in Orlando

Projecting UCF Offensive Line Recruiting Needs for the Class of 2023